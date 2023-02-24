MINERAL — Pulaski guard Paige Huff spent 30 minutes prior to Friday’s Region 4D championship game working on her 3-point shooting. She started from the left corner and had to make 10 3-pointers before making her way around the arc.

The diligent pregame work showed up in a big way once the ball was tipped as she helped lead the Cougars to a 66-52 victory over Louisa County in Mineral.

Huff scored 18 of her game-high 26 points in the first half, including an impressive 6-of-8 effort from beyond the arc, to lead Pulaski County to another regional title.

This wasn’t the first time that Huff has turned in a big game against the Lions. Louisa County and coach Nick Schreck watched her hit some big shots in last year’s regional semifinal win that ended the Lions' season on their home floor.

“She’s killed us the last two years,” Schreck said. “A lot of it is the [shots] were uncontested. Our focus was to try to run her off the line, and they did some things offensively that made it really hard to close out on it. You let her set and shoot, more than likely she’s going to knock it down.”

Louisa County (23-4) opened the game strong. Nicole Creel scored off an offensive rebound and Sylvie Jackson added a 3-pointer to put the Lions up 5-0 a minute into the contest.

The battle-tested Cougars didn’t get rattled and closed the quarter on a 13-4 run to take the early lead. Huff led the charge with nine points, including a 3-pointer from the right wing with 44 seconds left in the quarter to give her team a 13-9 advantage.

Huff, who has been recruited by several Division III programs in the New River Valley area, opened the second quarter with five points as Pulaski County built a 24-11 lead with 5:22 left in the half.

Louisa County turned to its superstar to try and get back in the game. Sylvie Jackson scored five points, but Keslyn Secrist, an Indiana State commit, added five more for Pulaski before halftime to stretch the lead to 35-22 at intermission.

Schreck admitted the slow start was not ideal.

“I felt like we let the moment get away from us a little bit,” Schreck said. “We let Huff get open there. She hit four [3-pointers] there and that kind of turned the tide of the game there a little bit.”

The Lions regrouped in the third quarter thanks to some spirited play from several different players. Sylvie Jackson scored the first seven points of the half and Janie Smith converted an offensive rebound into a putback to pull the Lions within 40-31 with 4:08 left in the quarter.

Amara Comfort made her presence felt inside off the bench for Louisa as she scored five points, including a putback in the final seconds of the third quarter to trim the lead to 47-39 with eight minutes left.

The Louisa comeback continued into the fourth as Ella Jackson drained a corner trey and Sylvie Jackson converted a conventional 3-point play to slice the lead to 51-47 with 6:38 left in the contest.

“I felt in the second half, we made some adjustments, and the better rotations that we needed to make,” Schreck said. "We cut it to four, but we got ourselves in foul trouble and weren’t able to get over the hump."

But once again, Pulaski’s experience showed down the stretch as it took advantage of opportunities to score at the free-throw line. The Cougars were 12 of 14 from the charity stripe in the final five minutes, including a 9-for-10 showing from Secrist, to secure the victory.

“At this point in the year, everybody’s good, and it comes down to who’s able to execute and who’s able to make shots," Schreck said. "They made shots early and we weren’t able to. In the second half, we started to make some shots, but we weren’t able to get ourselves over the hump.”

Sylvie Jackson finished with 25 points to lead Louisa County. Janie Smith tallied 10 points and five blocked shots. Comfort added seven points off the bench and Ella Jackson chipped in five.

For Pulaski County, Secrist finished with 20 points to give her team a pair of 20-point performers. Hannah Keefer had a big game inside with 10 points in the win.

Both teams advance to next week’s VHSL Class 4 state quarterfinals. Louisa County will take on Region 3C champion Tuscarora on either March 3 or 4 at Riverside High School. Pulaski County will take on Sherando in their state quarterfinal matchup. Game times are to be determined.

Although disappointed with the loss, Schreck is happy his team’s dream of playing for another state championship is still in front of them.

“We’ve got to learn to handle pressure a little better,” he said. “That’s something we’ve been trying to work on all year long. Obviously with our injuries, we don’t’ have a lot of depth, and then foul trouble tonight, we’ve got to try to develop that depth. Our No. 1 goal is to get healthy, recover, get our bodies straight, get our minds right and get back to work on Monday.”