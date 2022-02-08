Louisa County girls basketball team earns road win over Monticello

Emion Byers was a key contributor for the Louisa County girls basketball team early on last season before a broken wrist sidelined her for the final month of the season.

A year later, the senior forward is regaining her form and becoming an all-around option for the Lions as they hope to make a run at a second straight state championship.

Byers looked sharp Tuesday night as she poured in 11 points and played steady defense inside to lead Louisa County (14-3, 12-1 Jefferson District) to a 68-48 road victory over Monticello.

“It’s been hard missing the end of last season and pretty much the first part of this season, but I know my teammates are there to back me up at all times,” Byers said. “They’re always there to pick me up, especially the coaches, too. It’s really helped how close we’ve gotten over the past couple years. This group that we have now, we said when we were in JV, we always said this was going to be our year so it’s excited to see it all work out again.”

The Lions shared the ball beautifully in the first quarter as four different players got on the score sheet. Olivia McGhee tallied seven points and Janie Smith added five more as Louisa built a 22-8 lead after one quarter.

“We had four games last week and four games this week, so we’ve been pretty tired,” Byers said. “We are really focusing on moving the ball around and once we get in the habit, the shots will start clicking and that boosts our energy too.”

Monticello (6-12, 5-7) tried to answer early in the second, when Dylan Wood converted a layup and Jaylyn Benedetto-Wright drained a trey to trim lead to 24-13 with 6:44 left in the first half.

That’s when Byers made her presence felt. The senior, who admits she’s still less than 100%, flipped the script with six points, including a trey to end the quarter, to give Louisa County a 38-19 lead at intermission.

The Mustangs continued to fight in the third behind a spirited effort from Samantha Shifflett. The sophomore forward scored 10 points, including a jumper from the elbow, to pull Monticello within 44-30 with 2:49 left in the third quarter

That would be as close as the Mustangs would get as the Lions regained their creative offensive juices.

McGhee delivered a nice no-look pass to Byers for a layup. On the next possession, she drove the lane and dished to Haley Walker for an open corner trey to ignite a 14-point run that sealed the victory.

Janie Smith led all scorers with 22 points for Louisa County. McGhee finished with 17 points and is now just 10 points away from reaching 1,000 points for her career. Sylvie Jackson finished with 12. Byers added 11 more to pace a balanced attack.

Shifflett poured in 14 of her team-high 18 points in the second half to lead Monticello. Benedetto-Wright tallied eight points and Wood finished with six points.

Louisa County has two games left in the regular season, including home games against Goochland and Monticello in Mineral. Two victories would secure the program another Jefferson District title.

“It’s been amazing,” Byers said. “I wouldn’t want to do it with any other group of girls. We’ve all been so close and I really wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else.”

