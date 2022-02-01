Louisa County girls basketball team avenges loss to Albemarle with home win

MINERAL — What a difference a month makes.

Four weeks ago, the Louisa County girls basketball team limped into a matchup with Albemarle down two starters and dropped a 38-36 decision on the road.

On Tuesday night, the Lions returned the favor, dominating from start to finish en route to a 55-32 victory over the Patriots to seize control of their own destiny in the race for the Jefferson District title.

Janie Smith scored 21 points and pulled down 14 rebounds for Louisa and was nothing short of sensational in the paint during Tuesday’s win.

“We were hype coming out,” Smith said. “Losing sucks, so that gave us momentum going into [Tuesday’s] game.”

Injuries and illness have wreaked havoc on the Lions during the first two months of the season, with several key contributors having missed extended time on the floor. That has allowed other players opportunities to increase their roles.

Smith has reaped the benefits from the extra looks on the offensive end and has taken advantage of the opportunity.

“I’ve been working hard,” Smith said. “That’s what [Louisa coach Nick] Schreck has been teaching me, working with me on my post moves, rebounding, everything. He’s been working with me on boxing out and to just do the best I can to rack up the most stats I can. I’m glad to have this opportunity to step up and everything.”

After missing the previous matchup with Albemarle, Sylvie Jackson was determined to make an impact early on. She had four points and two steals in the opening six minutes to give Louisa County (10-2, 7-1 district) an 8-2 lead.

Amaya Pendleton drained a trey for Albemarle (9-6 8-3) before Emion Byers returned to the Lions’ lineup and knocked down a jumper near the top of the key to give Louisa a 10-5 lead after one quarter.

The Lions continued to clamp down defensively in the second quarter, limiting the Patriots to just 2-of-12 shooting from the floor while forcing five turnovers.

Offensively, Byers and Jackson scored four points apiece and Smith converted an offensive rebound into a layup to extend the lead to 22-12 at intermission.

Things opened up more in the third as both teams stated to hit some outside shots. Riley Maynard drained a 3-pointer to help trim lead to 29-18, but Smith countered with six points and a big block to end the quarter as Louisa stretched the lead to 38-24 after three.

The Lions led by as many as 20 early in the fourth quarter thanks to another offensive rebound and layup from Smith to give her team a 47-27 advantage with 4:37 left in the contest.

Caroline Perkins and Emma Bingler rained in triples for Albemarle to trim the lead to 15, but that would be as close as they would get as the Lions coasted to the double-digit win.

Smith scored 12 of her 21 points in the second half to lead the Lions. Jackson finished with 19 points and four rebounds and four steals, while Olivia McGhee chipped in 10 points and 13 rebounds to give Louisa County two players with a double-double.

Pendleton tallied 11 points and did a great job defensively against McGhee to lead Albemarle. Kaley Maynard registered eight points and Riley Maynard chipped in five more in the loss.

With only 11 days left in the regular season, the Lions still have seven games to play before the season ends on Feb. 11.

Even with the increased workload, Smith and her teammates are excited about what lies ahead.

“It’s a repeat of last year, it’s amazing,” Smith said. “I love this group of girls. I’m so excited. I can’t wait.”

