Louisa County football team's season ends with playoff loss to Salem

Jordan Smith was limited to just 20 yards on 13 carries, while Troy Fischer added 16 yards on three carries for Louisa.

“We learned a lot tonight," Patrick said. "There are a lot of things we need to work on. Lot of things we need to get better on during the offseason. I’ve got 18 seniors that are graduating, hats off to them. Some of them will go on to play at the next level, some won't, but at the end of the night, I’m proud to be the Louisa Lions football coach.”

After losing so many seniors to graduation last summer, Patrick said there were plenty of question marks headed into the season. He praised his team for rising to the occasion and continuing to build on the Lions' tradition of success.

“I’m really proud of my boys,” Patrick said. “We lost a lot of seniors last year. This team, we really didn’t know what to expect going into the season in July. We had a lot of holes to fill. We had a lot of guys step up, including our three seniors on the offensive line. Finishing 9-3 and getting a share of the district title and beating E.C. Glass last week and then coming down here to a storied place to play football."

Patrick said he will always have fond memories of this team.

“This group of guys, it was one of the best times that I’ve had coaching," he said. “It was fun. Obviously we didn’t get what we wanted tonight, but this is one of the best group of kids I’ve been around in my 14 years of coaching, no doubt about it.”

