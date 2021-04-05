Louisa County football team will open playoffs at King George

MINERAL – There were plenty of uncertainties heading into the high school football season for Louisa County, from the unknowns of playing during a pandemic to the fact that the Lions were set to have a re-tooled roster after graduating 23 seniors from the 2019 team.
Despite all of the challenges created by COVID-19, including the possibility of not having a season at all, it was business as usual for Louisa, which finished the regular season unbeaten and will once again represent Central Virginia in the VHSL Region 4B playoffs.
“We’re not supposed to be here,” Louisa coach Will Patrick told his team following last Friday’s 27-8 victory over Albemarle that clinched a fourth straight Jefferson District title for the program.
The Lions (6-0) finished the regular season tied with Battlefield District champion King George (6-0) for second place in the VHSL Region 4B power ratings (27.00). A coin toss was held Monday to determine seeding and Louisa will travel to King George for Friday’s regional semifinal game. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
For Louisa senior defensive lineman Lowell Johnson, Friday’s regional playoff game is going to be special.
“It was a process of rebuilding and continuing, which took a while, but we did with a young, improved group of men,” he said. “I’m not going to lie, it was hard at first with all these COVID rules, but we did what we had to do as players and coaches. As a team, we conditioned hard, lifted hard and we played hard and that is all you can ever ask for as a player.”
This is the second time in as many seasons that Louisa and King George will meet in the regional playoffs. In November of 2019, Louisa County defeated King George 49-12 in the opening round of the regional playoffs.
Quarterback Landon Wilson didn’t get a chance to participate in last season’s postseason run for the Lions. Wilson broke his ankle toward the end of the 2019 regular season, forcing him to watch playoff games from the sidelines.
“It was devastating missing last year’s playoffs,” Wilson said. “I worked so hard to be there and it all got taken away in a flash. Sitting there watching the game from the sidelines hurt because I knew I could’ve made an impact to help us win in the [regional semifinal against] Patrick Henry. I’m ecstatic for this season’s playoffs. I love playing when it’s do or die, because it motivates me even more to win.”
Johnson and Wilson admitted the offseason was difficult. From March to August, there were question marks whether there would even be a season because of COVID-19. Players stayed busy with individual workouts and participated in team conditioning activities once cleared by the Governor’s office.
When the VHSL announced that there would indeed be a season this spring, the Lions still had to deal with the doubts from critics that they could maintain the level of excellence they had shown on the field over the past three seasons.
Instead of blocking out the “noise,” Johnson and his teammates used the fodder as motivation.
“This team plays with a chip on their shoulder every single game with teammates that they love to death, it’s crazy,” Johnson said. “The roughest part of the season was hearing that Louisa was never going to make it this far. Now, look where we are, four-time district champions. People were sleeping on us before we started , but now it’s time to show everyone what Louisa County is really made of.”
From August until now, Wilson said his teammates have been building toward this goal.
“We all believed we could win the Jefferson District and even possibly states," he said. “Our main priority is taking it one game at a time. It’s really special to have this opportunity, especially with all the uncertainties. Honestly, it makes this season a bit more interesting knowing we or our opponent could be eliminated any second. With that being said, we play every game like it’s our last, because we don’t know what the future holds.”
The youthful exuberance also has played a major role in this season's success
“The unity we have has made this group so special,” Wilson said. “Our team this year feels different. We are all so close and we have each other’s backs, on and off the field. It means a lot to this team to get here. The playoffs are new to a lot of players, including myself, so I am excited to see how our team will react under some pressure."