Louisa County football team will open playoffs at King George

Instead of blocking out the “noise,” Johnson and his teammates used the fodder as motivation.

“This team plays with a chip on their shoulder every single game with teammates that they love to death, it’s crazy,” Johnson said. “The roughest part of the season was hearing that Louisa was never going to make it this far. Now, look where we are, four-time district champions. People were sleeping on us before we started , but now it’s time to show everyone what Louisa County is really made of.”

From August until now, Wilson said his teammates have been building toward this goal.

“We all believed we could win the Jefferson District and even possibly states," he said. “Our main priority is taking it one game at a time. It’s really special to have this opportunity, especially with all the uncertainties. Honestly, it makes this season a bit more interesting knowing we or our opponent could be eliminated any second. With that being said, we play every game like it’s our last, because we don’t know what the future holds.”

The youthful exuberance also has played a major role in this season's success

“The unity we have has made this group so special,” Wilson said. “Our team this year feels different. We are all so close and we have each other’s backs, on and off the field. It means a lot to this team to get here. The playoffs are new to a lot of players, including myself, so I am excited to see how our team will react under some pressure."

