Louisa County football team wants to re-establish its dominance in Jefferson District

Landon Wilson, Elijah Brooks and Qwenton Spellman were front and center as eighth graders as Malik Bell, Job Whalen, Raquon Jones and Tony Thurston led the Louisa County football program to its first Jefferson District title.

“I remember being in the student section as an eighth grader, hoping to be playing on Friday nights one day and it just so happened to be the next year when the opportunity came,” Wilson said. “Coach [Mark] Fischer and the first group of guys to start the district title streak built the culture we have today at Louisa. They set the expectations high for the program after that year and every summer we have to put in the work to achieve those expectations."

Since then, the Lions have become the gold standard by which all Jefferson District football teams are measured. They have won 31 of their last 32 district games en route to winning four outright district titles and a share of last year’s crown with Albemarle and Western Albemarle.

“The key to this program’s success has been really the coaches and the players coming together and understanding what we have to do and what needs to be done,” Spellman said. “The mindset of this group has to be finish. Finish everything you do, 110 percent.”

Coach Will Patrick was an assistant coach under Coach Mark Fischer during that run to the first Jefferson District title and since taking over the program, he has vowed to maintain the high standard set by his former mentor.

“I try to hire the very best coaches I can hire who understand it’s all about developing young men and that winning football games is just a biproduct of that,” Patrick said.

Last fall, Louisa County entered the season in search of a fifth straight undefeated Jefferson District season before a 23-7 loss to Albemarle snapped a 31-game district win streak and led to a three-way tie for the district title.

“Sharing the title was unacceptable here,” Wilson said. “Nobody was satisfied losing three games in a season. Losing the three games is the main reason we started more offseason workouts and working harder. We don’t want to share the title this year.”

The Lions rebounded in the postseason, going on the road and posting a big Region 4D playoff victory over E.C. Glass in Lynchburg before falling to perennial powerhouse Salem in the regional semifinals.

Just days after the season ended, the Lions went back to work preparing for the 2022 season. Patrick said the summer conditioning program had its highest attendance rates in school history and the team camp was a big success.

“We have noticed that we have a big target on our back and sharing the district title really has shown us we have not arrived,” Brooks said. “Sharing the district title this past year has been an eye-opener for us and we are back grinding harder than ever.”

While the core group of leaders return, there are also plenty of fresh faces in the fold for Louisa County this fall. Patrick said the team could feature 15 new starters, including new players at the skill positions on offense, which should bring plenty of enthusiasm to the squad.

“It’s really important that we have these seniors,” Spellman said. “It doesn’t matter if they are first-, second-, or third-string, they understand what has to be done and they pass it on to the younger guys. We understand we always have a target on our backs from other teams every year. We can handle anything anyone throws.”

Patrick said the players take pride in the program and the high standards that have been set.

“We have about 10 seniors who have quality varsity experience and have been part of the program and understand the daily expectations,” he said. “When you play for Louisa, you’re held to a high standard and every week we are getting the opponent’s best effort and you have to be prepared mentally and physically go out and execute that week’s plan.”

Despite so many new faces, the Lions have looked as explosive as ever during their two scrimmages. They real test comes Friday as Louisa County opens its 2022 season at home against Huguenot.

“My expectations are to show up and work every week, while giving maximum effort,” Patrick said. “The bright spots have been watching this team grow and come together during the offseason. I feel like we are more explosive this year. The goal is always to make a deep playoff run, control what we can control, stay healthy and have some fun while doing it. I’m just looking forward to a fun, normal, and hopefully healthy year and hopefully we will win some games along the way.”

For the seniors, they can’t wait to get started.

“This year isn’t just about winning the district,” Brooks said. “We know we have the talent and coaching to be better than what we’ve been. We just have to execute what we are coached and bring home that ring.”