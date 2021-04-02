Louisa County football team rolls to fourth straight Jefferson District title

MINERAL – For the fourth time in as many years, the Louisa County football team rules the roost in the Jefferson District.
Behind a dominating defensive effort, Coach Will Patrick’s team clinched its fourth straight district title Friday night with a 27-8 victory over Albemarle at Mark L. Fischer Stadium.
The Lions forced seven turnovers, including six interceptions, en route to their 26th straight district win.
“Our defense has always been top-notch,” said Louisa cornerback Chase Miller, who posted a career-high three interceptions in the win. “About every year, they’ve been one of the best defenses in the state. We showed out today. We showed why we’re one of the best teams in the state of Virginia.”
Not to be outdone, Logan McGhee picked off two Albemarle passes in the win, while Armani Comfort capped the Lions’ victory with a 35-yard interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Defense was the story for most of the first quarter, with both teams unable to get on the scoreboard early.
The Lions’ offense finally broke through late in the first quarter when Jordan Smith took a toss sweep to the right side and scampered 29 yards for a touchdown. Louisa (6-0) added the two-point conversion to build an 8-0 lead with 1:03 left in the first quarter.
After a sack forced an Albemarle punt, the Lions’ offense went back to work. Quarterback Landon Wilson capped a nine-play, 44-yard drive with a seven-yard touchdown run to give his team a 15-0 lead with 2:04 left in the first half.
Albemarle (3-3) tried to answer just before halftime when quarterback Jacob King marched his team 69 yards on six plays to get inside the red zone.
That’s when Miller left his mark.
King tried to hit Nolan Pitsenberger on a slant route, but Miller jumped the route and came up with the interception, his second of the half, at the one-yard line to end the drive.
The Patriots’ defense picked up their offense two plays later when they tackled the Louisa County running back in the end zone for a safety to trim the lead to 15-2 at halftime.
The Louisa County defense struck again in the third quarter, when McGhee intercepted a pass to give his team a short field to work with. The Lions took advantage of the good field position, with Wilson finding Miller on a 20-yard touchdown reception to build a 21-2 lead.
Miller posted his third interception of the game in the fourth quarter to cap off a career night.
“That’s never happened before in my life,” he said. “I don’t think I’ve ever come close to that. Maybe one interception one game, pick-six in another game, but never three though.”
Later in the quarter, Comfort got into the act, returning an interception 35 yards for a touchdown to put Louisa County up 27-2 with 3:01 left.
Albemarle finished the game on a high note when King hit William Townsend on a slant pattern for a 45-yard touchdown with 1:13 left to cap the scoring.
Louisa County advances to next week’s Region 4B semifinals. The opponent will be determined this weekend by the Virginia High School League once all of the power-point and tiebreaker scenarios are determined.
The Lions will most likely travel to either Monacan or Patrick Henry (Ashland). Albemarle also is in the hunt for a playoff berth in Region 5D. The Patriots entered the week as the No 2 seed in the region, but the loss to the Lions may knock them out of the postseason altogether.
For Miller and his teammates, they are excited to get back to the postseason, especially after losing 23 seniors from last year’s team.
“It feels great,” Miller said. “We’re all working hard for it. We’ve been working hard since [last] summer. We were shooting [for the district title], but we’re shooting for states, too.”