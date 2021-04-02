Louisa County football team rolls to fourth straight Jefferson District title

After a sack forced an Albemarle punt, the Lions’ offense went back to work. Quarterback Landon Wilson capped a nine-play, 44-yard drive with a seven-yard touchdown run to give his team a 15-0 lead with 2:04 left in the first half.

Albemarle (3-3) tried to answer just before halftime when quarterback Jacob King marched his team 69 yards on six plays to get inside the red zone.

That’s when Miller left his mark.

King tried to hit Nolan Pitsenberger on a slant route, but Miller jumped the route and came up with the interception, his second of the half, at the one-yard line to end the drive.

The Patriots’ defense picked up their offense two plays later when they tackled the Louisa County running back in the end zone for a safety to trim the lead to 15-2 at halftime.

The Louisa County defense struck again in the third quarter, when McGhee intercepted a pass to give his team a short field to work with. The Lions took advantage of the good field position, with Wilson finding Miller on a 20-yard touchdown reception to build a 21-2 lead.

Miller posted his third interception of the game in the fourth quarter to cap off a career night.