Louisa County football team rolls past Charlottesville in season opener

Prior to Tuesday night, it had been 15 months since the Louisa County football team had taken the field for a competitive game because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coach Will Patrick’s team looked undeterred by the layoff as they rolled to a 49-0 victory over Charlottesville at Theodose Stadium. The game was originally scheduled to be played at Louisa, but was moved to CHS because of soggy field conditions on the natural grass surface in The Jungle.

Landon Wilson ran for a touchdown and threw for another, while Kalup Shelton added two more scores on the ground as the Lions increased their Jefferson District winning streak to 20 straight games.

“It was definitely weird, but it was fun,” Patrick said. “I had so much fun, to be honest with you. It’s just good getting the blood flowing again and getting back out here.”

Despite having fewer than 10 players who had taken a varsity snap prior to Tuesday’s game, the Lions had the look of a veteran squad as they dominated on both sides of the ball.

Offensively, Louisa scored on its first two possessions and never looked back.