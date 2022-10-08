Louisa County football team races past Orange County to remain unbeaten

ORANGE — When Orange County hosted Louisa County on Friday night at Porterfield Park, one squad was bound to get its first loss of the season.

Both neighboring county rivals entered the contest with unblemished records and perched atop the Jefferson District standings and among the top three in the region 4D power rankings released by the VHSL earlier this week.

The two squads traded blows on the scoreboard early in the opening quarter and after a 57-yard touchdown run by Orange County’s Christian Simpson, the Lions scored 42 unanswered points on their way to a 49-7 victory.

“At the end of the day, our kids really stepped up,” said Louisa County head coach Will Patrick, whose team improved to 7-0 with the win. “Our defense especially, we shut them out the rest of the game and our offense was hitting on all cylinders…What more can I say, it’s just an awesome feeling to win a big game.”

Senior quarterback Landon Wilson threw three touchdown passes and rushed for two more while leading the Louisa County offense to 440 yards of total offense on the night. Freshman Savion Hiter also impressed as he has all season, going for 157 rushing yards while scoring two touchdowns on the ground and another through the air.

“Orange did a really good job bouncing back after we scored that early touchdown,” Wilson said. “From that, a lot of our players woke up. Everything started rolling and our offense was really good tonight besides a turnover. I took the blame for that; it was a bad ball but everybody stepped up and everybody played good tonight.”

Just over a minute after Simpson’s touchdown early in the first quarter, Wilson connected with Hiter on a 49-yard scoring strike to put the Lions back ahead. The Louisa defense then forced the Orange offense to go three and out, giving possession back to the Lions’ offense at midfield. It took Louisa just six plays, all on the ground, to reach the end zone once again. This time, it was Wilson who rumbled into the end zone on a five-yard rushing score.

It appeared Orange was ready to answer after a 46-yard kickoff return by Naziere McIntosh allowed the Hornets’ offense to begin its drive at midfield. Orange moved the ball inside the red zone with its rushing attack that featured Simpson and Bubba Wells, but a Hornets fumble on third down was recovered by Wilson to end the threat.

On the next play, Wilson found Dyzier Carter for a 43-yard pass, setting up the Lions’ rushing attack once again. Moments later, Hiter scored on an eight-yard run to extend the lead for LCHS.

As the Louisa County offense racked up the yardage and seemed to score almost at will, the Lions’ defense didn’t allow a single point following the early score by the Hornets. Senior Qwenton Spellman led a Louisa defensive line that lived in the Hornets backfield and kept Orange County quarterback Jeremiah Wharton under duress for much of the night.

Alexander Proffitt recorded an interception in the third quarter for Louisa County. With the victory, the Lions have now outscored opponents 360-78 through their first seven contests and have put themselves in position to claim at least a part of the Jefferson District title for the sixth season in a row.

“Eli[jah] Brooks, Jherkeem Banks, Qwenton Spellman, they help the DBs out a lot,” Wilson said. “We get the interceptions, we get the fumbles, we get all that but those guys they really put pressure on them and make them run around make bad throws. I wouldn’t trade those big guys for the world.”

Next week, the Lions will host Western Albemarle, who fell 27-6 to Albemarle on Friday, while Orange County will travel to face a winless Fluvanna County squad that was defeated 48-19 by Monticello.