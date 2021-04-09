Louisa County football team falls to King George in regional semifinals

KING GEORGE — In their precious playoff matchup in 2019, Charles Mutter gave King George an early spark before Louisa County rallied for a double-digit victory.

The Foxes' senior signal caller had sustained success Friday night as he led King George to a 31-15 win over the Lions in the Region 4B semifinals.

The Emory & Henry commit completed 12 of 17 passes for 234 yards and three touchdowns as King George (7-0) ended its six-game losing streak against Louisa County.

The Foxes scored three touchdowns on their first four drives and never looked back as they punched their ticket to the Region 4B championship game.

It didn't take long for King George to set the tone for the game. On the second play from scrimmage, Mutter connected with Chris Cox on 70-yard touchdown pass to give the Foxes a 7-0 lead less than a minute into the game.

“We saw him on film and he’s a very good quarterback, there’s no doubt about it,” Louisa County coach Will Patrick said. “We saw him last year, but they were a younger team. They are a senior-heavy team this year. I knew it was going to be a very stiff challenge for us tonight. We had a good game plan coming in, but the big play they hit to open the game, that kind of hurt there, and got the momentum on their side.”