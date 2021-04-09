Louisa County football team falls to King George in regional semifinals

KING GEORGE — In their precious playoff matchup in 2019, Charles Mutter gave King George an early spark before Louisa County rallied for a double-digit victory.
The Foxes' senior signal caller had sustained success Friday night as he led King George to a 31-15 win over the Lions in the Region 4B semifinals.
The Emory & Henry commit completed 12 of 17 passes for 234 yards and three touchdowns as King George (7-0) ended its six-game losing streak against Louisa County.
The Foxes scored three touchdowns on their first four drives and never looked back as they punched their ticket to the Region 4B championship game.
It didn't take long for King George to set the tone for the game. On the second play from scrimmage, Mutter connected with Chris Cox on 70-yard touchdown pass to give the Foxes a 7-0 lead less than a minute into the game.
“We saw him on film and he’s a very good quarterback, there’s no doubt about it,” Louisa County coach Will Patrick said. “We saw him last year, but they were a younger team. They are a senior-heavy team this year. I knew it was going to be a very stiff challenge for us tonight. We had a good game plan coming in, but the big play they hit to open the game, that kind of hurt there, and got the momentum on their side.”
The Foxes struck again with a little more than five minutes left in quarter when Mutter hooked up with Chanz Wiggins on a 28-yard crossing pattern to set up first and goal from 1. Mutter scored on the next play to give King George a 14-0 lead.
Louisa (6-1) had its first sustained drive but was unable to get on the scoreboard. After QB Landon Wilson wasn't able to connect with Chase Miller in the end zone, Patrick reached into his bag of tricks, but Miller’s pass fell short of the receiver on the final play of the first quarter.
Mutter then found Cox on a 9-yard fade route for his second score of the game to give the Foxes a 21-0 lead over Louisa with 9:14 left in half.
After struggling for most of the half, the Lions' offense found some rhythm just before halftime. Wilson capped a 12-play, 76-yard drive with a bruising 11-yard touchdown run as Louisa cut the lead to 21-7 with 3:58 left until intermission.
Lions were stopped on fourth down on its opening drive of the second half, then King George added a 25-yard field goal from AJ Dale to take a 24-7 lead with 6:01 left in the third quarter.
The Foxes kept the momentum going from there. Mutter found Cox for his third touchdown connection of the night, this one from 17 yards out, to give King George a 31-7 lead with 10:20 left in the game.
Louisa running back Kalup Shelton scored on a 47-yard touchdown run with 3:54 left to cap the scoring.
Patrick said Friday's matchup was a game of momentum and the Lions were chasing for most of the game.
“We had some chances,” he said. “We didn’t move the ball that well on offense, but we got it going late. They made some plays and we had some opportunities and we just missed some plays. At the end of the day, you can’t put your head down, you can’t hang your head, we gave everything we had tonight and we came up a little shot, but I am very proud to be the head coach at Louisa County and I’m very proud of all these young men that I coach.”
After the game, Patrick honored the 10 Louisa seniors that played their final game and told them their story isn’t done.
“I’m just happy we got a chance to play football,” Patrick said. “These seniors got a chance to play seven games, obviously it didn’t turn out how we wanted it to here tonight, but I’ll say one thing, when you play Louisa County, you’re going to play hard. We’re going to play to the end and I’m proud of our kids.”