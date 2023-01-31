Louisa County cruises past Western Albemarle to remain unbeaten in district play

MINERAL — The Louisa County girls basketball team entered the final stretch of the regular season riding a 16-game winning streak against Jefferson District opponents.

Sylvie Jackson, Janie Smith and the rest of the Lions made sure that streak continued Tuesday night with a decisive 52-32 victory over Western Albemarle in Mineral.

Jackson scored 11 of her game-high 20 points in the first half as Coach Nick Schreck’s team maintained its one-game lead over Fluvanna County in the race for the district title.

“The first time we played them, it was rough,” Jackson said. “We were coming off a two-week break of games and our offense was slow. Our defense was really good this game and our offense was strong and we cleaned it up on the boards as well.”

Louisa County (16-2, 11-0 Jefferson District) showcased that championship pedigree early on against the Warriors, bolting out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter.

Jackson tallied six points and set up Smith for a pair of baskets inside as the Lions built a 14-2 lead after eight minutes of play.

Western Albemarle (12-6, 6-5) tried to respond in the second quarter as Kate Voelmle scored inside to trim the lead to 16-4 with 7:01 left in the first half.

But the Lions clamped down defensively, limiting the Warriors to two free throws for the rest of the second quarter to help extend their lead. Savoi Smith, Ella Jackson, Sylvie Jackson, Smith and Nicole Creel did a great job of staying in passing lanes and using active hands to force six turnovers in the second quarter.

“We’ve been working on rotations a lot, helping the helper, and just not letting [opponents] drive baseline," Jackson said. "I thought we did really well with that collectively as a team.”

Offensively, Sylvie Jackson was the catalyst with five second-quarter points as Louisa County built a 23-6 halftime lead.

Western Albemarle regrouped at intermission and came out more aggressive in the third quarter and it showed on the scoreboard. Ava Ewen led the charge with seven points, and Caroline Centofante and Voelmle added buckets inside to trim the lead to 34-19 with one quarter to play.

That would be as close as the Warriors would get. The Lions scored the first nine points of the fourth quarter and never looked back as they rolled to the win.

Ella Jackson, a freshman, led the surge with 10 points in the final frame and Amara Comfort added five more inside.

Sylvie Jackson said that type of production, especially from the two freshmen, should serve the Lions well come postseason time.

“Having them step up, it helps a lot,” Jackson said. “I’m pretty sure we had multiple players in double figures tonight, and that’s going to help big in the postseason. They did really well and I’m proud of them.”

McLean Stokes paced Western Albemarle with 10 points. Ewan added eight points, while Voelmle and Taylor Florin chipped in four points apiece.

Ella Jackson finished with 13 points to join her sister, Sylvie, as double-figure scorers for Louisa County. Smith tallied nine points and Comfort finished with eight points off the bench.

Louisa County will have a chance to seize control of the district title race Friday night when they travel to Palmyra to take on the Flucos.​