Louisa County cruises past Charlottesville to open Holiday Classic

“I knew we had to come out with a lot of energy and that’s what we did,” Jackson said. “We had to send a message that this was a district game and I thought we did that tonight.”

The onslaught continued into the second quarter as Louisa held Charlottesville (5-1) to just one field goal.

Kayla Banks tallied seven points to spark the Lions' offense and McGhee showcased her outstanding talent with seven more points, including a big 3-pointer from the wing, to give Louisa County a convincing 38-6 halftime lead.

The second half was more of the same as Jackson tallied eight points over the final 16 minutes to put the game out of reach.

Jackson led all scorers with 19 points for Louisa County. McGhee tallied 12 points in three quarters of action and Jones finished with nine points. Janie Smith was a presence inside for the Lions with five points.

Raqel Allen tallied seven points to lead Charlottesville. Lakia Thompson contributed six points and Vanessa Atrwi finished with four.

The Black Knights will take on Deep Run in the consolation bracket Wednesday at Western Albemarle High School. Game time is 12:45 p.m.