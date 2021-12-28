Louisa County cruises past Charlottesville to open Holiday Classic

Entering Tuesday, Sylvie Jackson was the only player on the Louisa County girls basketball team’s 14-person roster that had previously played in the Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic.
The experience showed Tuesday as she spearheaded the Lions to a 49-20 victory over Charlottesville in the first round of the tournament at Charlottesville High School.
The junior guard, who played in the tournament as a freshman with Albemarle, poured in a game-high 19 points, including 11 in the first half, as Louisa County remained unbeaten against Jefferson District foes.
“Nothing is guaranteed right now, so getting a chance to play in this tournament is great,” Jackson said. “Having a year off [with no Holiday Classic], it was tough. Last year was definitely weird, so I’m glad it’s back to normal.
Louisa County (5-1) set the tone early with its relentless full-court pressure defense, which gave Charlottesville fits all night long. Coach Nick Schreck’s team forced nearly a dozen turnovers in the opening quarter, which led to easy buckets in transition on the offensive end.
Jackson scored five points in the first half of the first quarter and Olivia McGhee, who returned to the Louisa lineup after missing the previous two games with a concussion, closed the stanza with five points of her own as the Lions built a 16-6 lead after eight minutes of action.
“I knew we had to come out with a lot of energy and that’s what we did,” Jackson said. “We had to send a message that this was a district game and I thought we did that tonight.”
The onslaught continued into the second quarter as Louisa held Charlottesville (5-1) to just one field goal.
Kayla Banks tallied seven points to spark the Lions' offense and McGhee showcased her outstanding talent with seven more points, including a big 3-pointer from the wing, to give Louisa County a convincing 38-6 halftime lead.
The second half was more of the same as Jackson tallied eight points over the final 16 minutes to put the game out of reach.
Jackson led all scorers with 19 points for Louisa County. McGhee tallied 12 points in three quarters of action and Jones finished with nine points. Janie Smith was a presence inside for the Lions with five points.
Raqel Allen tallied seven points to lead Charlottesville. Lakia Thompson contributed six points and Vanessa Atrwi finished with four.
The Black Knights will take on Deep Run in the consolation bracket Wednesday at Western Albemarle High School. Game time is 12:45 p.m.
Louisa advances to take on district rival Albemarle in Wednesday’s tournament semifinals. Two years ago, Jackson helped lead the Patriots to a Holiday Classic Championship and is excited for an opportunity to face her old teammates once again.