Lorenzoni: Ten favorite local walks

The surge in walking we witnessed throughout the pandemic is showing no signs of slowing down and with long-term research studies now confirming that brisk walking is as good for your overall health as running, when you cover the same distance, a lot more folks are now lacing up their shoes for a walk than ever before.

What has been a traditional daily lifestyle in many European countries is now finally becoming the same for many of our fellow Americans.

And I’m one of those folks. I now walk six days a week, from early morning fast-paced jaunts with my wife Cynthia through the woods near our home, to cruises with good friends and business associates along our beautiful city neighborhoods, all the way to challenging, walking stick-supported journeys into our nearby majestic mountains.

So, as we come out of this time of holiday family food gatherings and head into the season of new exercise resolutions, I thought I’d share some of my favorite area walking venues with those of you who enjoy spending time outside relaxing, socializing or meditating while exercising on foot.

So, in no particular order, here are ten of my personal local favorites.

Let’s go take a walk…

Historic Green Springs

This hidden gem, only minutes east of Charlottesville, is a preserved and magnificent 14,000-acre “historic district”, featuring close to 20 miles of quiet gravel roads that pass through 20 sprawling pre-Civil War farms. Interested in exploring this beautiful venue on foot with a guided group? Then see community group walk details below…

The Trails at Monticello

In addition to the smooth crushed gravel two-mile Saunders path that hundreds use on a daily basis, the thick woods that border this popular Monticello venue are teaming with miles of quiet winding mountain trails, all within the shadows of Thomas Jefferson’s famous mountaintop home.

RTF (Rivanna Trails Foundation) paths

Like an urban version of the Appalachian Trail, this meticulously maintained 20-plus-mile soft surfaced path beautifully loops the city, following the labyrinth of Rivanna waterways as it meanders around our community neighborhoods. Hiking or trail shoes recommended for this one.

Old Mill Trail

This surprisingly flat and smooth soft surface path, which starts in Towe Park, mirrors the popular Riverview Park paved path but on the opposite banks of the Rivanna River, as it quietly follows Jefferson’s historic Three Notched horseback trail for more than three miles heading south under Interstate 64.

LF Payne Heritage Trails

One of our area’s best kept secrets, these soft surfaced paths quickly lead you away from the Boar's Head Resort into the steep wooded mountains overlooking the stunning Ragged Mountain Reservoir. I recommend hiking or trail shoes for this one.

Ragged Mountain Reservoir

Within minutes of downtown and the University of Virginia, walkers are treated to more than 1,000 acres of peaceful woods surrounding this majestic reservoir, with more than seven miles of undulating soft surface paths that continually keep you focused on that glistening magnificent body of water.

Albemarle County Parks

Several of our wonderful Albemarle County parks feature miles of soft surface walking trails and because they’re evenly spread out geographically, there’s one within minutes of your home. Our family favorite is Patricia Byrom Park, an underutilized grand gem, nestled deep in the mountains, northwest of the village of White Hall. I’d recommend poles and hiking or trail shoes.

Sugar Hollow

After parking at the welcoming White Hall Community Center, follow flat and paved Sugar Hollow Road, due west, for close to five miles, as it winds along the meandering and majestic Moormans River all the way up to the stunning reservoir dam. Maybe one of the quietest and most scenic paved roads in Albemarle County.

Foxhaven

One of the closest wildlife sanctuary walking venues to the city limits, this peaceful 250-acre preserve, kindly donated by legendary local outdoor enthusiast Jane Heyward and now maintained by UVa, features miles of beautiful pasture and woodland paths. I recommend walking poles for this one.

UVa Grounds and surrounding neighborhoods

I feel fortunate to have one of my favorite community walking venues right next door to our family business. Instead of sitting down for coffee for my one-on-one meetings, I now head out the door on foot for a walking chat over the beautiful brick pathways of Jefferson’s historic university and the sidewalks and lanes of the beautiful Rugby Road and Lewis Mountain next-door neighborhoods.

For maps of these and other area walks stop by Ragged Mountain or visit Ragged’s website at raggedmountainrunning.com.

Community group walks

I’m hosting our monthly community group walk on Sunday, Jan. 8 at Historic Green Springs. Email alec@raggedmountainrunning.com or call (434) 293-3367 to sign up for and to receive details on this free event. All ages and abilities are encouraged to join us for this walk along the roads of this stunning area.

And on Jan. 29, the fine folks at the RTF will be hosting a group walk along a section of the above mentioned greenbelt trail. For more information, go to rivannatrails.org.