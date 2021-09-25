Lorenzoni: Revamped Foxfield aims to be 'a genuinely good neighbor'

Way back in 1974, Mariann de Tejeda had a dream for the 185 acres of rolling pasture she had just purchased from her longtime friend Grover Vandevender.
The lifelong horse enthusiast and fox hunter’s grand vision for this magnificent piece of Garth Road real estate, known as Foxfield, was to design and build a world-class steeplechase racecourse.
In doing so, Tejeda not only envisioned her Foxfield to be a showcase for horse racing but, just as importantly, she also wanted the races to partner with the community to raise dollars for worthy local causes. In 1978, that dream came true when Foxfield opened its gates for the first time with a stunning new race course.
For many years, the races grew in popularity and reputation, but in the past decade leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic, community interest dwindled and attendance slowly declined.
But now, on the eve of the 43rd running of the Foxfield fall races, Tejeda, if she were still alive today, would be thrilled to not only see how much her vision has led Foxfield to being recognized as one of Virginia’s premier landmark properties but to also witness all of the new enthusiasm, improvement and excitement centering around the rebirth of her beloved property.
Thanks to the energy and efforts of a spirited and visionary new board and under the able direction of a dynamic new executive director, Tejeda’s dreams of a world class venue partnering with the community in giving back to its neighbors, has been brought back to life in a greatly enhanced and magnified manner.
Board chair Reynolds Cowles, a beloved longtime area equine veterinarian, along with fellow board member Jack Sanford, a well-respected businessman and lifelong advocate for steeplechase horse racing, together have been leading the charge that’s fueling this exciting Foxfield renaissance.
“Once we accomplished our first big goal of permanently protecting and preserving the land, we’ve then been able to focus on our next three goals: enhancement of the property and races, establishing and fostering new partnerships with charitable causes and third, cementing a long-term relationship with the community,” said Cowles. “Simply put: we want to reestablish Foxfield as a genuinely good neighbor.”
“We started with zero dollars in the bank but very quickly, thanks to our Founders Circle and the financial support of many folks who passionately wanted to see Foxfield preserved, we were able to raise much-needed funds from so many folks who deeply care about the future of this community gem,” Sanford added. “We were really lucky in that, once we got this wonderful new board together, great ideas began to flow and then enthusiastic donors quickly got behind us.”
The energetic new board is made up of a multi-faceted cross section of folks, with members coming from a variety of backgrounds ranging from community development, preservationism, finance, event organization, fundraising, public relations and, yes, even horse racing. In fact, according to Coles, just about every single member of the board has horse lineage in their blood and no one is more closely tied to the sport than Zach Miller.
Miller, who grew up literally next door to Foxfield at Timbercreek Farm, cut his teeth as a young steeplechase jockey, racing horses on challenging grass courses all over the country. But over the past few years he has turned his energy to training horses to compete in premier steeplechase events like Foxfield.
“Coming to Foxfield next Sunday, not as a racer but now as both a trainer and a board member, is a whole new feeling for me,” said Miller. “I want to see my horse and jockey have a good race but having this event be a success, not only for the other horses but also for our neighbors and our community, is even more important to me. So much positive energy and work by my fellow board members and Kelsey has gone into bringing Foxfield back, so I feel like this will be a preview of just how great it can be again. I’m so excited to be a part of this next chapter.”
Thanks to the tireless efforts of Sanford and head groundskeeper Gerald Shiflett, the mile-long race track is in the best shape it’s been in years. The dozens of horses and their jockeys will be treated to a thick and lush green grass carpet when they race the rolling course next Sunday.
“We first had to refurbish all of the buildings on the property,” said Sanford. “And then we poured in over $75,000 to revitalize the old track, so as to bring it up to safer, more comfortable racing standards. The weeds and clumps of crabgrass have now been replaced by an even layer of fine bladed fescue turf. And this winter, we hope to install a first class irrigation system.”
The fall races have always been billed as “Family Day” and next Sunday’s event is magnifying that community oriented theme. In addition to the seven races, which will be run at half-hour intervals throughout the afternoon, there will be loads of fun and free activities for young kids, including stick horse racing, pony rides (of course), face painting and a hands-on opportunity to climb on all kinds of monster sized vehicles like fire engines, cement mixers and dump trucks.
Wrap all of this around festive tailgating and picnicking, with the stunning rolling pasture and Blue Ridge Mountain views as your backdrop and you have all the makings for a memorable get together with family and friends.
“We really want our community neighbors, especially families, to feel welcome and safe in returning to this spectacular venue,” exclaimed Sanford.
As a bonus, all of this autumn enjoyment will ultimately benefit our neighbors at Habitat for Humanity, where this year’s proceeds will be passed along to help support the Southwood Redevelopment project.
“One of our major priorities as a board was to carry on Mrs. Tejeda’s and Foxfield’s tradition of giving back to worthy local causes. So the board established a two-pronged approach to our philanthropic relationship with our community, where we will be donating to a social justice cause in the fall and a health care cause in the spring,” gushed Cowles. “And the wonderful project at Southwood fits perfectly into that first category. We’re thrilled to have them as our fall beneficiary.
“We wanted to re-energize the spirit of giving back by donating a significant amount to our beneficiaries.”
New Executive Director Kelsey Cox is thrilled to once again, after a two-year layoff due to the pandemic, be opening the gates of Foxfield to the community.
“The excitement first started with the conservation easement preservation of this magnificent property and then the enthusiasm kept growing, with the establishment of our wonderful new board and the Founder’s Circle. That gave us real footing in moving forward. And now we can’t wait to welcome our community back,” gushed Cox. “We’ve been hearing from so many folks, including those who have never been to Foxfield, who tell us how excited they are about treating their friends and family to a special day at this magnificent venue.”
The gates open at 9:30 a.m. next Sunday (Oct. 3) with the first family oriented event, the Terrier races, set to start at 11 a.m. The first horse race starts at 12:30 p.m., with the kid-oriented activities spread out in between the races throughout the day. For ticket information, visit foxfieldraces.com.
As the next chapter in this grand property’s illustrious history kicks off on Sunday, Cowles, Sanford and Cox and the entire Foxfield board hope the community turns out in force to celebrate this next big step with them.
“There are so many possibilities, beyond the races, for community engagement of this gorgeous property” beamed Cowles. “And right now Foxfield’s future looks really bright! We’re thrilled to be hosting the races again and there’s so much more in store for this wonderful place.”
Perhaps Sanford summed it up best when he said: “Foxfield is a valuable resource with truly unlimited potential and if we properly, respectfully and thoughtfully utilize and steward this resource, ultimately, everyone in our community will benefit.”
Now that’s something Mariann Tejeda would have been really happy to hear.
Mark Lorenzoni, who organizes events for humans, not horses, to race over the rolling grass paths of Foxfield, will be enjoying the festivities while picnicking with his family at the races next Sunday. He can be reached throughout the week at 434-293-3367.