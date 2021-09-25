Lorenzoni: Revamped Foxfield aims to be 'a genuinely good neighbor'

Miller, who grew up literally next door to Foxfield at Timbercreek Farm, cut his teeth as a young steeplechase jockey, racing horses on challenging grass courses all over the country. But over the past few years he has turned his energy to training horses to compete in premier steeplechase events like Foxfield.

“Coming to Foxfield next Sunday, not as a racer but now as both a trainer and a board member, is a whole new feeling for me,” said Miller. “I want to see my horse and jockey have a good race but having this event be a success, not only for the other horses but also for our neighbors and our community, is even more important to me. So much positive energy and work by my fellow board members and Kelsey has gone into bringing Foxfield back, so I feel like this will be a preview of just how great it can be again. I’m so excited to be a part of this next chapter.”

Thanks to the tireless efforts of Sanford and head groundskeeper Gerald Shiflett, the mile-long race track is in the best shape it’s been in years. The dozens of horses and their jockeys will be treated to a thick and lush green grass carpet when they race the rolling course next Sunday.