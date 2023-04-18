Close to 40 local runners battled rain and strong headwinds en route to conquering the challenging hills of the Boston Marathon at the 127th edition of the world’s most prestigious long distance race on Monday.

The “Granddaddy of them all” is the sport’s most storied event and, with a star-studded international field, our area athletes were competing alongside runners who had qualified by scoring fast age group times in marathons from all over the planet.

Many of our neighbors had excellent performances over this iconic point-to-point 26.2-mile course that carries the competitors from the tiny village of Hopkinton to the streets of downtown Boston.

Mark Thel (2:38) and Caroline Hentzen (2:43) were the first Central Virginia runners across the finish line. Equally as impressive were Harry Landers, running in his 15th straight Boston Marathon, and Linda Scandore, competing in her 10th Boston Marathon, who, at 70 and 72, respectively, were our oldest local finishers.

University of Virginia President Jim Ryan scored another monumental performance, clocking a speedy 3:13 in his 13th straight Boston Marathon. That’s a 7.5 minutes-per-mile pace for a guy whose day job is running the university. Wow!

Several locals had excellent outings in their Boston debut, including Ashley Twiggs (3:45) and Binyong Liang (3:09), who both requalified for next year’s Boston Marathon.

Many locals, including the Prolyfyk Run Crew, made the long trip to Boston to cheer on their neighbors. And there was plenty to cheer for. This was our fastest local group in recent memory, with 23 runners requalifying — including 53-year-old Jen Hochrein (3:28) — for another Boston with their speedy BQ times on Patriots Day!