Lorenzoni: Foxfield's mission will be on full display during fall races

It’s a rare treat whenever a not-for-profit organization can spotlight its entire mission within the hours of a single-day event, but that’s exactly what next Sunday’s running of the Foxfield Fall Races will manage to do for the community.

All three of Foxfield’s main mantras will be on full display at one of Central Virginia's most beautiful venues on Oct. 2, as they continue to drive their multi-pronged mission of protecting open space for our community’s benefit, safely preserving the tradition of steeplechase racing and giving responsibly back to our neighbors in need.

“Community impact and being good neighbors are at the top of our ongoing quests and we want to build on the success of last year’s event in providing our audience with a unique, fun and memorable family experience, while still showcasing a first-class steeplechase racing event,” beamed Foxfield Executive Director Kelsy Cox. “Thanks to the ongoing support of our dedicated board, the financial backing of our generous Corporate 500 sponsors and the overwhelming support of our largest crowd in many years, we were able to donate $50,000 to our friends at Habitat for Humanity last fall. We’re thrilled to be continuing that special community partnership with Habitat once again this year.”

The fall races have always been family oriented and the Foxfield board has been working hard on creating several new activities, for both kids and adults, to help make the sport of steeplechase racing even more relevant for the spectators this year.

“Creating a memorable and engaging family and community experience is one of our main mantras,” Foxfield board member Ann Horner said. “Starting on Saturday, on the eve of the races, we will host a 'barn day' for Habitat to show the children how racing works and to broaden their knowledge of the rural community. Then, on race day, we will be hosting pony rides, stick-pony races, a special Habitat Lego building project and a Truck Touch with fire engines, dump trucks and more.”

Kids 12 and under are free and a group of four adults can reserve a space and spend as little as $30 each to enjoy the festivities. According to Cox, ticket sales have been even brisker than last year’s robust turnout.

Many folks bring a picnic lunch and there will also be a variety of food trucks on hand.

The rolling, 175-acre iconic property is widely considered to be one the most beautiful steeplechase venues on the East Coast and the lush green course, thanks to a summer of rain and a brand-new irrigation system, is in excellent shape, enhancing one of Foxfield’s missions of protecting open space.

“Thanks to the ongoing efforts of board members like Reynolds Cowles and Jack Sanford, who deeply and passionately care about every inch of this magnificent park-like property, and the meticulous grooming by our hardworking groundskeeper Gerald Shifflett, Foxfield has never been in better shape,” gushed Cox. “This is one of the main reasons why our race card standing has increased so much and why we’ve been able to attract such a high-caliber field this year. So, thanks, in part, to the excellent condition of our superb race course, Foxfield is now that much more competitive on the national racing circuit.”

The day will feature six separate races, running every 35 minutes, starting at 12:30 p.m. And there’s now a new opportunity for the spectators to be even more engaged and involved in all of the races, with the new prize game called “Stable Duel” where spectators predict the winners of races throughout the afternoon.

“Our hope is that this fun game will help our guests feel that much closer to the action,” Cox said. “So, in addition to watching the races up close along the railing, spectators will be able to cheer for their chosen horses in each separate race.”

Perhaps Horner summed up next Sunday’s theme the best.

“Back in 1977, Mariann de Tejada, Foxfield’s founder, had a dream to bring steeplechase racing to our community, while giving back to our neighbors," Horner said. "We continue to strive to keep her dream alive and thriving by creating an atmosphere that is both welcoming and enjoyable for our community guests, is safely competitive for our riders and horses and, ultimately, affords us the opportunity to give back to worthy local causes.”

Community sponsors for this year’s races include, among others, Brown Advisory, Faulconer Construction, Flow Audi, QIM, Tiger Fuel, Virginia Eagle Distributing and Virginia National Bank. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to Foxfield’s website.