Lorenzoni: Dr. Steers' legacy lives on as Men's Four Miler celebrates 20th anniversary

More than two decades ago, Dr. Bill Steers had a vision to get men in our community up and moving, so they could live a healthier lifestyle.

As the longtime chair of the Urology Department at the University of Virginia, he was becoming increasingly frustrated by the growing number of men whose overall lack of fitness was contributing to an array of serious health issues.

Dr. Steers had watched, with great admiration, the incredible growth and success of the Charlottesville Women’s Four Miler and thought why not create a similar bookend event for men to help motivate them toward a more personal goal of simply getting exercise into their life on a regular basis.

And so the Charlottesville Men’s Four Miler was born.

Sadly, Dr. Steers, who had been an active long distance runner himself, tragically died in the spring of 2015 after a brief bout with a rare form of cancer at the way-too-young age of 59, but his legacy lives on through the Men's Four Miler.

The 20th edition of this popular community event beautifully showcased men’s health on Saturday morning over the beautiful rolling hills of Foxfield.

Unseasonably cold sub-40 degree temperatures greeted the 100-plus participants, but the guys were quickly warmed by not only the stunning sunrise over the iconic 185 acre venue, but also by a wonderful rendition of the national anthem courtesy of Craig Jennings’ talented Burley Middle school choir as well as a surprise guest appearance by Morocco’s legendary Hicham El Guerrouj, the current world record holder in the mile (3:43), who, along with Amy Steers, Bill’s widow, served as the event’s honorary co-starter.

Former University of Virginia cross country standout and Men’s Four Miler champion Bill Palmer wasted little time in establishing the pole position, as he quickly took the lead less than a half mile into the race and never looked back, stopping the clock at 22:38 to take the blue ribbon.

At 46, this father of two became the event’s oldest victor, which makes his speedy 5:40/mile pace even that much more impressive. Twenty-seven-year-old Stewart Sackson (23:28) and 34-year-old Adam Stanek (23:39) rounded out the top three in stellar sub-six minute pace form over the rolling grass paths.

Several area runners clocked impressive times on their way to speedy age group wins at this popular Charlottesville Track Club race, including Ryan Fowler, Kisai Batuwangala, Matthew Borland, Mark Eades, Matt Shields, Mark Lepsch, Joe Aust, Steve Combs, John Bahouth, Joe Kannapell, Ed Finegan and Mike McKee, who also was the oldest runner in the field. The 84-year-old covered the course in 57:17.

The participants seemed to appreciate the cross country style racing venue and several commented about how much they enjoyed the break from the usual road courses.

“I absolutely loved racing on this beautiful grass course,” gushed Lepsch, the 50-54 year age division champ. “This was so much fun out here today and I really hope we stick to this format for the future. Foxfield should be commended for treating us to this wonderful opportunity.”

As a large crowd of runners took in the gorgeous setting, while celebrating after the race with a Bodo’s bagel and drink, one person commented about how much Dr. Steers “would have loved seeing just how far his vision had come.” All within ear shot nodded their heads in agreement and Amy Steers punctuated the moment by simply saying, “I couldn't agree more!”