Looking back at March 11, 2020, the day sports stopped at UVa

“There was a lot of uncertainty around that match and whether it would be our last match or whether the season would keep going,” Pedroso said. “We were just trying to keep the blinders on and focus on the match and assume that we were gonna keep competing.”

Pedroso’s squad learned the next day that all NCAA winter and spring sport competitions were canceled.

The baseball team was traveling to Pittsburgh on March 12 when it learned of the season being shut down. The team was in a mall in Maryland, stopping to grab lunch, when they heard it was time to turn around and head back to Charlottesville.

“I guess it’ll always be talked about, where were you when it shut down?” baseball head coach Brian O’Connor said. “I ended up being in a massage chair somewhere in Maryland.”

While March 11 was filled with hope, March 12 held heartbreak for many of UVa’s student-athletes and coaches.

“I just remember thinking like coming to Virginia, I wanted to come here and play against the best and tough teams I never played before and things like that,” Schoch said. “I just remember thinking, 'Man, I don’t really want my last game of my college career to be one I played against UMass Lowell and didn’t do my best.'”