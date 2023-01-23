Longtime Virginia assistant Marques Hagans to depart for Penn State

He spanned three different regimes on his alma mater’s football staff.

But no longer will Marques Hagans serve as Virginia’s wide receivers coach.

He’s off to fill the same role at Penn State, sources confirmed Monday morning. On3Sports was first to report Hagans’ move.

In State College, Hagans will replace ex-Nittany Lions wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield, who was fired earlier this month.

At Virginia, where Hagans played quarterback, he was a four-year letterwinner from 2002 through 2005 and is still seventh all-time in school history for total offense, he initially rejoined the program as a graduate assistant in 2011 on the heels of an NFL-playing career.

After two seasons as a GA, he was promoted to wide receivers coach by ex-Hoos headman Mike London, and Hagans stayed in that role through the duration of former coach Bronco Mendenhall’s tenure as well as current coach Tony Elliott’s first season in charge of the Cavaliers. Under Elliott, Hagans earned the title of associate head coach.

And as a mentor of wide receivers, he had a tremendous run of developing talent.

Under Hagans’ watch, Olamide Zaccheaus departed as the program’s all-time leader in receptions (250) and was second for receiving yards (2,753) while starring as an All-ACC selection in 2017 and 2018. In 2021, Dontayvion Wicks emerged to set the school record for receiving yards with 1,203 and during that campaign, he was one of four wide receivers on the roster to catch for at least 600 yards.

Wicks was an All-ACC first-teamer in 2021 and earned an invite to play in next month’s Senior Bowl.

Other former UVa wide receivers to thrive while working with Hagans include Keytaon Thompson, Billy Kemp IV, Hasise Dubois, Joe Reed and Terrell Jana as well as the late Lavel Davis Jr., who was one of three football players killed in this past November’s shooting on Grounds.

Hagans is known for cultivating strong relationships with his players, too, and he had one of those bonds with Davis as well, having spoken emotionally during a video at the memorial service for Davis, D'Sean Perry and Devin Chandler about the friendship and connection he and his family created with Davis throughout the wide receiver’s career.

Additionally, during his time on staff with the Cavaliers, Hagans is credited with assisting a group of players known as ‘The Groundskeepers’ whose mission was to work for non-violent social justice changes and to create better relationships with local police.

At Penn State, Hagans will team up with former UVa standout Anthony Poindexter on coach James Franklin’s staff. Poindexter is the Nittany Lions’ co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach.

This will be Hagans’ first coaching gig outside of Charlottesville.