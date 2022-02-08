Longtime Albemarle athletic director Deb Tyson plans to retire this summer

“Once a Patriot, always a Patriot”.

That is a tagline Deb Tyson coined when honoring student-athletes at Albemarle High School throughout her career as the school’s athletic director.

That mantra also holds true to Tyson, who has been associated with the athletic department at Albemarle for more than 30 years.

The 2017 Virginia High School League Hall of Famer announced Tuesday that this will be her final season in charge of the Patriots as she plans to retire this summer.

Tyson came to Albemarle in 1990 as a physical education and health teacher and served as assistant athletic director. She’s been the Director of Student Activities for the Patriots since 1991 and has hosted numerous VHSL conference, region and state tournaments. In addition, she played an integral role in the formation of the state lacrosse tournament.

The Guilford College graduate has served the Virginia Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association in a variety of roles, including president, secretary and VIAA Board of Directors member while also co-chairing the state conference.

In addition, she served in a variety of VHSL committees, including redistricting and reclassification, SMAC, Allstate Foundation/VHSL Achievement Award and Sportsmanship.

Tyson’s credentials are impeccable. During her career, she has been named VIAAA Athletic Director of the Year and earned VIAAA State Award of Merit and the VIAAA Outstanding Leadership award.

Tyson also is a member of the Guilford College Hall of Fame and the Central Community College Hall of Fame. ​

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.