Logan Barbour reaches 1,000 career points as William Monroe rolls

STANARDSVILLE — It had been more than 250 days since Logan Barbour last played in a high school game.
The William Monroe senior point guard didn’t look a step out of place Monday night as he led his team to a 55-35 victory over Culpeper County in the season opener for both teams.
Barbour tallied nine points, nine assists and eight rebounds in the victory and scored his 1,000th career point for the Greene Dragons.
“It’s an amazing accomplishment when you think about how consistent you have to be year in and year out to get to that point,” William Monroe coach Brett Maynard said. “The best thing about Logan, it’s not just about the scoring that makes him such an awesome basketball player. His overall presence, his leadership, his passing ability. He’s the complete player, an unselfish player, and for a complete player to get to 1,000 points is just an amazing accomplishment.”
Quentin Butler looked to spoil the celebration early on as he scored six straight points to give Culpeper County a 6-4 lead early in the first quarter. On the ensuing possession, Barbour was fouled as he was driving to the basket. Unaware he was on the cusp of a reaching a historic milestone, the senior calmly stepped to the free throw line and drained both shots to give him 1,000 for his career.
“Honestly, I didn’t even know , I thought I needed more points,” Barbour said. “Making that free throw, was a great feeling.”
Barbour’s teammates seemed to feed off the milestone and seized control of the game. Troy Jones came off the bench to score four points, including a terrific, highlight-reel layup, and Franklin Lindsay added another inside bucket to give William Monroe (1-0) a 13-8 lead after one quarter.
“There were a lot of jitters out there,” Maynard said. “This year’s a little different than most years with not a lot of practice time and I think it showed for both teams. I was pleased with our effort. We know we’ve got a long way to go but I’m glad our guys fought hard and were able to jump out and get that lead there.”
The Greene Dragons carried that momentum over into the second quarter and broke the game wide open. Tucker Shifflett scored the first seven points of the quarter and Lindsay added three more as the Greene Dragons built a commanding 29-12 halftime lead.
The third quarter was more of the same as William Monroe extended the lead to as many as 22 in the second half en route to a key Northwestern District victory.
Lindsay led all scorers with 15 points and six rebounds for the Greene Dragons. Tucker Shifflett poured in 14 points and three assists after turning his ankle in practice last week. Jones chipped in eight points, six boards and three assists off the bench.
Butler had 13 points to lead Culpeper.
Blake Shifflett, Lindsay, Jones, Barbour, Jones and Tucker Shifflett were also instrumental on the defensive end, drawing six charges and pounded the boards, despite all of them being under 6-foot.
“We have some very good wings, I just love those guys,” Maynard said. “Especially Blake and Franklin, they have to guard posts a lot of time, but just their toughness and their physicality, just being able to move and position themselves in the right spots goes a long way. They’re really carrying over from last year, being able to play together as a unit. That’s the key and I’m very proud of them for that.”
The six players are all returners from last year’s squad that reached the Region 3B quarterfinals. Barbour said they are happy to have another chance to take the court together.
“We’ve got that chemistry going and we know that we have each other’s backs,” Barbour said. “So, we just work hard altogether.”
