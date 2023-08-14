Meadowcreek Golf Course in Charlottesville played host to the return of the Four Ball Championship over the weekend.

Formerly known as the 2-Man City Championship, the tournament was last played in 2019. The event returned with a strong showing this weekend, with 30 teams — eight in the Super Senior (65+) division, nine in the Senior (50-64) division and 13 in the Open (18-49) division — competing for titles.

The Greene Hills Club had a strong showing during the two-day event on the par 71 course, earning first- and third-place finishes in both the Open and Senior divisions.

Austin Batten and Logan Yates brought home the title in the Open division with a two-day total of 18-under 124. Batten and Yates shot a 63 in the first round and were even better in the second, firing a 61 to earn a two-stroke victory over Brant Dixon and Daniel Haugh (63-63 —126).

Jeff Perkins and Austin Turner (64-67 — 131) came home in third for Greene Hills, while Chandler Jennings and Kenny Townes (66-66 — 132) and Rob Colmery and Timothy Morris (66-67 — 133) rounded out the top five in the Open division.

Steve DeMasters and Scott Garrison gave Greene Hills two division titles with a 17-under 125 showing that garnered first-place honors the Senior division. DeMasters and Garrison were consistently strong during the two-day event, opening with a 62, then closing things out with a 63 to narrowly edge Lance Hoover and Scott Richards (62-64 — 126) for the title.

Bob Rotella and Ron Totton (64-67 — 131) earned a third-place finish, while the teams of Inoch Arnette and Chris Weicht, and Scott Harper and Eddie Early shot an identical score of 69-69 — 138 to tie for fourth in the Senior Division.

Terry Dean and Randy Leyshon won the Super Senior division title on their home course, finishing with a 13-under 129. Dean and Leyshon shot a 62 in the opening round, then followed that up with a 67 to top second-place finishers Steve Cox and Greg Crum (65-67 — 132).

Jimmy Casella and Ronnie Snow (68-67 — 135) finished third, while the tandems of Tim McGaughty and Melvin Shifflett, and Tom Eckman and David Michel tied for fourth with a score of 141.