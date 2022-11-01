Facunda Mena battles past Murphy Cassone at Jonathan Fried Pro Challenger

Seven was the magic number for Facunda Mena on Tuesday afternoon at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.

In a first-round match of the Jonathan Fried Pro Challenger against American Murphy Cassone, the Argentinian failed to capitalize on six match-point opportunities before finally converting on his seventh when Cassone netted a backhand.

Pumping his fist, Mena, a 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(8) winner, moved into a Round-of-16 match against Emilio Nava, who won a three-setter of his own over Nathan Ponwith.

The match between Mena and Cassone was a back-and-forth affair between big servers, who combined for 21 aces.

Mena converted on just three of 14 break-point chances in the 2 hour and 34 minute match, but was able to offset that by winning 73% of his first serves.

In other action from the $50,000 USTA pro-circuit indoor event, sixth-seeded Ben Shelton, the 2022 NCAA champion from the University of Florida, defeated University of Virginia standout Chris Rodesch, 6-4, 6-3; fifth-seeded Argentinian Juan Pablo Ficovich was upset by China’s Juncheng Shang; and American Ulises Blanch defeated Colombian Nicolas Mejia.

Denis Kudla, the tournament’s No. 1 seed, and No. 3 seed and defending champion Stefan Kozlov were scheduled to play later in the evening.

Wednesday’s schedule is highlighted by a 10 a.m. doubles match pitting former UVa star Treat Huey and partner Max Schnur against England’s Julian Cash and Henry Patten; current Cavalier star Inaki Montes playing Aleksander Kovacevic in an afternoon tilt; and No. 4 seed Chris Eubanks taking on Aziz Dougaz.

Matches through Thursday are free and open to the public. Tickets for quarterfinal, semifinal and finals action on Friday, Saturday and Sunday can be purchased on the Boar’s Head’s website for $10, with all proceeds benefiting Special Olympics Virginia.

For the full schedule of matches and other tournament news, visit the Jonathan Fried Pro Challenger Facebook page or @CMPChallenger on Twitter.