Bronco Mendenhall stepping down as Virginia football coach after bowl game

Virginia football coach Bronco Mendenhall is stepping down following the Cavaliers’ bowl game, the school announced on Thursday evening.

“He has done an exceptional job of not just transforming the program, but elevating the expectations for the program,” UVa athletic director Carla Williams said in a press release.

Mendenhall is in his sixth season at the helm of the Cavaliers, having tallied a 36-38 record. He led UVa to an ACC Coastal Division Championship in 2019 and an appearance in the Orange Bowl after that season.

UVa, which hadn’t reached a bowl game in the four years prior to Mendenhall’s arrival from BYU where he held the same post previously, earned bowl berths in four of Mendenhall’s six seasons in charge. The exceptions were his first and the 2020 pandemic-impacted season.

Mendenhall is scheduled for a video conference with media members this evening. This story will be updated as it develops.

