After a year away, Charlottesville Tom Sox return to the field eyeing a repeat

There’s also plenty of local flavor to this year’s team, with four players with Central Virginia ties expected to be part of the roster. VCU's Andrew Ward, who won a VHSL Class 3 state championship with Fluvanna County in 2019, is on this year’s roster, along with former St. Anne’s-Belfield standout and current Randolph-Macon product Will Haas and N.C. State's Garrett Payne, who was a VISAA Division II state champion with the Miller School.

“The cream will rise to the top, we believe, in this type of organization," Burton said. "The best players will win the most opportunities and players who want to be given the chances, without earning it, they may choose to go somewhere else, even during the summer. When you recruit most of these guys before they even step foot on campus in August, even their own college coaches don’t know exactly what they are getting. We know a little more today after their spring season, but there is so much more to be determined.”