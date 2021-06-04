After a year away, Charlottesville Tom Sox return to the field eyeing a repeat

Since 2000, only three franchises have repeated as Valley Baseball League champions. The Charlottesville Tom Sox hope to add their name to that list this summer.
The Tom Sox kick off their long-awaited title defense on Saturday night with a showdown against the Covington Lumberjacks at Crutchfield Park.
Charlottesville, which won the 2019 VBL title, will look to join Winchester (2003-04), Waynesboro (2013-14) and Strasburg (2015-15) as the only teams to repeat as Valley League champions since the 2000 season.
The Tom Sox will turn to several familiar faces to help defend their title. Jacob Haney, who stared at Orange County and Covenant before moving on to play college baseball at William & Mary, is one of three returners from the Tom Sox team that won the 2019 Valley League title.
San Jacinto’s Cole McMillan, who starred at Strasburg High School, and VCU’s Logan Amiss also are back, giving the Tom Sox several players with championship experience.
“Every year, our expectation is to be the best summer collegiate baseball organization in the country,” Tom Sox director of recruiting Jeff Burton said. “We made that our goal when we started this team in 2015 and we are unwavering in that pursuit. Being named the No. 1 team out of about 350 ranked teams in the country in the final rankings in 2017 only reinforced what was possible. We go into 2021 with an unwavering pursuit of being the best team and best organization every single day and we believe when folks talk about who did things right in 2021, we will be at the top of the list again.”
Burton, the organization’s founder and former team president, said the Tom Sox adopted a mindset early on that focused on relationships with transformational college coaches and programs to help bring a winning tradition to Charlottesville.
“We recruit from winning programs, because winning programs attract players to whom winning is important,” Burton said. “We want our players coming to Charlottesville expecting to win, to play for the good of the team and not simply for their own personal goal. We know that these players are young, they need to get better and they need to play to do that, so our goal is to build a talented, deep squad that creates competition, even in our own dugout.”
New coach Kory Koehler embraces that mindset and is excited about the opportunity to manage the Tom Sox. This spring, Koehler helped guide San Jacinto College to a berth in the Junior College World Series semifinals as an assistant coach.
“When I was informed that the Tom Sox were searching for a new manager, it felt like it was a great opportunity,” Koehler said. “I love winning and I expect nothing less of this club. We should have a very good chance of making a deep run at a Valley championship.”
San Jacinto wrapped up its season on Thursday, meaning Koehler's managerial debut in Charlottesville will be delayed a couple of days. Team president Mike Paduano will be in charge until the coaching staff arrives.
Koehler is excited about the roster that awaits him when he arrives in Charlottesville.
"This team has it all," Koehler said. "Power arms, speed, athleticism and a few future big leaguers. It should be an outstanding summer in the Valley.”
Pitching headlines this year’s team. Koehler will have a plethora of power arms to turn to on nightly basis this summer. Auburn’s Trace Bright, Florida Southwestern’s Alex Ayala and Carlos Rodriguez have regularly eclipsed the 90-mph plateau on the radar gun and are expected to anchor the rotation early on.
In addition, Mississippi State’s Houston Harding, San Jacinto’s Thomas Burbank and LSU's Will Helmers, are expected to join the rotation soon following their college seasons to add more depth to the rotation.
“Each of our first three days, we will roll out a starting pitcher that has regularly thrown in the mid-90s,” Burton said. “All six of these guys have a lot of college starts under their belts. Three of them are coming from SEC squads and have started weekend games. Three are coming from elite junior college programs and have decorated resumes.”
The Charlottesville bullpen should be equally as formidable.
Duke’s Collin Bosely Smith, TCU's Garrett Wright and East Carolina’s A.J. Wilson spearhead a group of young arms that can overpower hitters.
“Many of our guys that’ll throw the fourth through eighth innings for us are highly decorated prep athletes who are waiting their turns at winning programs that recruit the best of the best,” Burton said.
Auburn’s Will Morrison, along with McMillan and Wright, will compete for chances to save games.
“We expect games are likely to be closed out by guys that close, or will close for their college programs,” Burton said. “I’m looking forward to seeing some of the other young arms separating themselves from the pack and earning coveted roles.”
Offensively, the Tom Sox are young, but Burton believes there are some players that can make an impact at the plate with increased reps.
“We have some starters coming from ACC and SEC schools, but we also have a ton of guys who’ve barely stated their college careers,” he said. “We could roll out a batting order with guys from Auburn, LSU, Mississippi State, Florida, Georgia, Clemson and Wake Forest, but we need to see those guys swing it a little bit first.”
Davidson’s Trevor Candelaria is the team’s most accomplished collegiate hitter heading into the summer. The junior hit .285 with 11 home runs and 20 RBI for the Wildcats this past spring. Florida Southwestern’s Matt Corpas is another potent bat. He .315 with eight home runs with 46 RBI and 21 stolen bases this past season.
Auburn’s Ryan Dyal, Wake Forest’s Pierce Bennett, Costal Carolina’s Mackenzie Pate are experienced college hitters eager to make a name for themselves in Valley League.
Burton also is excited about some of the younger guys that project to have big upsides, including N.C. State’s Eddie Eisert, Auburn’s Cole Foste, Clemson’s Alex Urban, Georgia’s Garrett Spikes and LSU’s Will Safford.
There’s also plenty of local flavor to this year’s team, with four players with Central Virginia ties expected to be part of the roster. VCU's Andrew Ward, who won a VHSL Class 3 state championship with Fluvanna County in 2019, is on this year’s roster, along with former St. Anne’s-Belfield standout and current Randolph-Macon product Will Haas and N.C. State's Garrett Payne, who was a VISAA Division II state champion with the Miller School.
“The cream will rise to the top, we believe, in this type of organization," Burton said. "The best players will win the most opportunities and players who want to be given the chances, without earning it, they may choose to go somewhere else, even during the summer. When you recruit most of these guys before they even step foot on campus in August, even their own college coaches don’t know exactly what they are getting. We know a little more today after their spring season, but there is so much more to be determined.”
After a 2020 summer without games, fans will be back at the ballpark this season, but there will still be protocols to limit potential spread of COVID-19.
Fans who are fully vaccinated do not need to socially distance or wear a mask and are permitted anywhere around the park, including the bleachers and on the hill. Unvaccinated fans are required to wear a mask and socially distance and are not allowed near the dugouts or bullpens. Those regulations are standard throughout the VBL.
If you do go to the ballpark this season, admission and parking are free this year, courtesy of Carter Bank & Trust.
“Overall, we’re super pumped to have fans back to watch summer baseball in Charlottesville and think that this will be one of the best Tom Sox seasons yet,” Tom Sox sports information director David Argo said. “From the little ones to the bona fide baseball fans, there’s something for everyone at Crutchfield Park and we encourage everyone to come out to our season opener. One of our goals has always been to provide one of the best experiences in all of summer baseball and we look forward to making more memories this summer for us, our players and our fans.”