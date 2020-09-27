Local swim coach Alex Rayle earns national honor

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Alex Rayle turned a successful youth and high school swimming career into an opportunity to compete at the collegiate level.

The former Western Albemarle High School standout is now finding success in the coaching ranks and was recently recognized as one of the top youth swim coaches in the country.

Rayle was named the 2020 Fitter and Faster/American Swimming Coaches Association Age-Group Coach of the Year for his work with the Piedmont Family YMCA/CYAC in Charlottesville. This was his third straight nomination for the award.

“The main reason I wanted to get into coaching was that I wanted to give back to the sport that gave me so much,” he said. “Swimming can be a demanding sport, but through it, there are so many applicable lessons that you learn for life. I feel that my time in swimming helped form me as a person and gave me the skills to be an equipped adult out here in the real world. My tremendous coaches along the way guided me to have developed those skills. I want to be able to emulate the impact they had on my life to the swimmers’ lives daily.”

Rayle's path to success began at the age of eight, when he first started swimming competitively in Charlottesville. That journey included a standout high school career with the Warriors and eventually a spot on the UNC-Wilmington swim team.