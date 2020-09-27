Local swim coach Alex Rayle earns national honor

Alex Rayle turned a successful youth and high school swimming career into an opportunity to compete at the collegiate level.
The former Western Albemarle High School standout is now finding success in the coaching ranks and was recently recognized as one of the top youth swim coaches in the country.
Rayle was named the 2020 Fitter and Faster/American Swimming Coaches Association Age-Group Coach of the Year for his work with the Piedmont Family YMCA/CYAC in Charlottesville. This was his third straight nomination for the award.
“The main reason I wanted to get into coaching was that I wanted to give back to the sport that gave me so much,” he said. “Swimming can be a demanding sport, but through it, there are so many applicable lessons that you learn for life. I feel that my time in swimming helped form me as a person and gave me the skills to be an equipped adult out here in the real world. My tremendous coaches along the way guided me to have developed those skills. I want to be able to emulate the impact they had on my life to the swimmers’ lives daily.”
Rayle's path to success began at the age of eight, when he first started swimming competitively in Charlottesville. That journey included a standout high school career with the Warriors and eventually a spot on the UNC-Wilmington swim team.
“Swimming has always been a passion of mine and is part of why I coach,” Rayle said. “When I retired from swimming, I wanted to stay involved with the sport that I fell in love with when I was eight. I also began coaching when I was just 12 as a volunteer coach and picked up the skill quickly. I have always felt very comfortable in the role of coach, even as a young coach. I feel that I have been doing this forever.”
Rayle’s coaching career actually began while he was a teenager, when he was placed in charge of the Crozet Gators' 6-and-under swimmers when he was 16.
“The Gators had not won the 6-and-under relay at the [Jefferson Swim League] championships for some time and I set my mind to helping the swimmers be able to achieve that goal by the end of the season,” he said. “Sure enough, my little swimmers swam their hearts out across that pool and won the relay. I feel that was a moment where I caught the itch for coaching.”
After a four-year career at UNCW, Rayle returned home and was named head age-group coach for 9-14-year-olds at CYAC in 2017. He said his experience in high school and college helped him relate to young swimmers.
“I was by no means the perfect swimmer and struggled mentally during my swimming career,” he said. “I feel due to that struggle, I have gained the ability to relate and try to guide swimmers through things that I wish I could have seen at their age.”
In 2019, Rayle was promoted to associate head coach at CYAC as the program continued to flourish.
“One of the challenges with working with multiple age groups is making sure your communication style changes for the age level you are working with," he said. "Nine-year-olds are motivated by different things than 14-year-olds and having to recognize that can be a challenge when you have back-to-back workouts.”
Rayle credits his coaching success to the people that helped him along the way, including former CYAC coach Ryan Sprang, former Shenandoah Marlins coach Norm Wright, UNCW coach Dave Allen and Western Albemarle coach Dan Bledsoe.
“There have been so many amazing coaches that have touched my life throughout the years," Rayle said. "I could go on and on about every coach I had and the impact they had on me, either as a swimmer, coach or as a person. My experience with these coaches is what gives me my purpose daily as a coach now.”
Rayle credits Sprang for showing him the importance of having a passion for what you do and investing in each person or athlete that you work with. Wright stressed the importance of hard work on a daily basis and leading by example. Allen emphasized the importance of creating a positive culture within a team.
Bledsoe, who Rayle calls his “forever coach”, stressed investing in each swimmer for their entire swimming career and life.
“The impact he had on my life, but along with many others, inspires me to do the same for the athletes I work with,” Rayle said.
He said all of those mentors played a large role in this award.
“I cannot fully explain what the honor means to me,” Rayle said. “Coaching is a pretty selfless career as we work hard to help others achieve their goals. So, to be recognized by your peers in the sport across the country is extremely validating. More importantly, the award is a testament to the Charlottesville community. This would not have been possible without hard-working athletes, supportive parents and other coaches that helped facilitate the success of the CYAC age-group program.”
Rayle recently was named the head senior coach with the Virginia Gators and is in charge of the team’s Central Virginia location.
“Although I work across town now, I cannot explain the gratitude I have to the CYAC family and the Piedmont Family YMCA for giving me the opportunity to coach the age-group program and for their trust in my abilities as a young coach,” Rayle said. “Although I no longer coach for the program, I feel very proud of what we as a team accomplished together in such a short period of time.”
Rayle is excited about his new challenge.
“I am now mostly working with seventh-12th graders at Virginia Gators, he said. “Working with high school-aged athletes has been a change for me, but something I have been looking forward to gaining experience in. I have spent most of my coaching career preparing swimmers for this level in their development, so to be working with this level has been a lot of fun for me.”
