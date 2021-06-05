Local rowing teams earn medals at Stotesbury Cup

The Albemarle and Western Albemarle rowing teams both had strong showings at the Stotesbury Cup Regatta in Philadelphia recently.

The Stotesbury Cup Regatta is the oldest and most prestigious scholastic regatta in the world, typically drawing more than 5,500 competitors from throughout the United States and Canada.

Albemarle brought home 10 medals (two gold, four silver and four bronze), while the Western Albemarle crew captured three medals.

The Patriots’ girls lightweight double (Mia Liang and Sydney Foster) brought home gold for the second time in AHS team history. The junior boys’ quad (Diego Guerra, Cole Bruen, Jack Lewis, and Matt Hutson) earned a silver medal, while the girls’ junior double (Katya Benham and Elizabeth Jackson) and the boy’s lightweight double (Charlie Snearer and Drew Lambert) captured bronze medals in their respective races.

Charlotte Kaczka, rowing in the girls’ senior single, placed fourth in the finals. The boys’ senior double (Zach Hall and Andrew Edwards) finished fourth in the semifinals and seventh overall out of 30 boats in their heat.

Overall, AHS tied for seventh in team points out of 130 teams and tied for ninth in the medal count despite rowing only singles, doubles and quads.