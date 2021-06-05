Local rowing teams earn medals at Stotesbury Cup

The Albemarle and Western Albemarle rowing teams both had strong showings at the Stotesbury Cup Regatta in Philadelphia recently.
The Stotesbury Cup Regatta is the oldest and most prestigious scholastic regatta in the world, typically drawing more than 5,500 competitors from throughout the United States and Canada.
Albemarle brought home 10 medals (two gold, four silver and four bronze), while the Western Albemarle crew captured three medals.
The Patriots’ girls lightweight double (Mia Liang and Sydney Foster) brought home gold for the second time in AHS team history. The junior boys’ quad (Diego Guerra, Cole Bruen, Jack Lewis, and Matt Hutson) earned a silver medal, while the girls’ junior double (Katya Benham and Elizabeth Jackson) and the boy’s lightweight double (Charlie Snearer and Drew Lambert) captured bronze medals in their respective races.
Charlotte Kaczka, rowing in the girls’ senior single, placed fourth in the finals. The boys’ senior double (Zach Hall and Andrew Edwards) finished fourth in the semifinals and seventh overall out of 30 boats in their heat.
Overall, AHS tied for seventh in team points out of 130 teams and tied for ninth in the medal count despite rowing only singles, doubles and quads.
The Western Albemarle Boys Junior 4x crew of Will Donovan, Jeremy Burke, Tate Kessler and Lucas Farmer led the way for the Warriors with a gold-medal performance. The girls junior 4x crew of Lydia Pelton, Delaney Young, Cal Dagner and Greta Slaats captured a silver medal, while the boys junior 2x crew of Jack Mehnert and Ryan Kennedy earned a bronze medal.
The St. Anne’s-Belfield girls’ junior double (Ava Schetlick and Vaya Chhabra) took fifth place in the finals.
After a strong showing at the Stotesbury Cup, Albemarle continued its stellar spring last weekend at the Scholastic Nationals Regatta.
The Patriots’ boys lightweight double duo of Charlie Snearer and Drew Lambert won gold, while the girls’ senior double tandem of Katya Benham and Elizabeth Jackson earned silver. AHS also captured bronze medals in the girls’ senior single (Charlotte Kaczka) and girls lightweight double (Mia Liang and Sydney Foster).
The Albemarle boys’ senior double (Zach Hall and Andrew Edwards) placed fifth and the boys’ quad (Diego Guerra, Cole Bruen, Jack Lewis, and Matt Hutson) placed ninth.
“Despite the uncertainty of even having a season and all of the changes due to COVID restrictions, these athletes continued to train (a lot of the time on their own) — these results speak volumes to their dedication and commitment to their sport,” Albemarle coach Cathy Coffman said. “The coaches are all incredibly proud of all they have accomplished this season.”