Local roundup: Western Albemarle wins Jefferson District golf title

DeSorbo, the CSCAA Women’s Team Coach of the Year, led the Cavaliers to the 2021 NCAA title. Virginia won six national titles in individual and relay events at the NCAA Championships, the most ever by an ACC team.

UVa falls to Maryland in match play

The No. 12 Virginia women’s golf team fell to No. 21 Maryland 4-1 on Wednesday in the third place match of the Cavalier Match Play tournament at Birdwood Golf Course. The Cavaliers finished fourth in the eight-team tournament.

No. 2 Duke downed No. 15 Virginia Tech 3-2 to win the team title. Louisville handed North Carolina a 3-2 loss for fifth place and N.C. State beat Richmond 4-1 for seventh place.

“I think the team was disappointed in the result, but at the same time they were excited to finally host a tournament at Birdwood, compete on their home course and play in front of some of their friends and classmates,” said UVa coach Ria Scott. “We had three matches come down to the 18th or extra holes today, so I felt it was more competitive than what the scoreboard displayed. This is a great learning experience for us heading into post-season play. We know what we have to work on and we’ll address that leading up to the ACC Championships.”

Virginia finishes 10th in tourney