Local roundup: Western Albemarle wins Jefferson District golf title

The Western Albemarle golf team won the Jefferson District tournament on Wednesday at Lake Monticello Golf Course.
The Warriors shot a team total of 330, 27 shots better than second-place Louisa County (357). Monticello was third with a score of 370, while Orange County was fourth with a 374. Fluvanna County (380) rounded out the top five.
Jack Crombie shot an 80 to lead the Warriors. Teammate Luke Vance shot an 82, while Sam Stoke and John Bond each shot an 84 for Western. Zane Moore led the way for Louisa with a 79, while Will Owens paced Monticello with an 87.
Charlottesville's Preston Burton earned individual medalist honors after shooting a 74.
Madden, Walsh and DeSorbo honored
The Virginia women's swimming & diving program won three ACC awards on Wednesday.
Paige Madden was named ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Year, Alex Walsh was named ACC Women’s Freshman of the Year and head coach Todd DeSorbo won ACC Women’s Swimming Coach of the Year.
Madden, who was also the 2020 ACC Swimmer of the Year, helped lead Virginia to its first national championship with three individual titles, the most by any swimmer. Madden was also a member of the NCAA champion 800-yard freestyle relay.
Walsh earned ACC Freshman of the Year after winning an individual national title in the 200-yard individual medley and was part of UVa’s 800-yard freestyle relay NCAA title in her first career NCAA Championship.
DeSorbo, the CSCAA Women’s Team Coach of the Year, led the Cavaliers to the 2021 NCAA title. Virginia won six national titles in individual and relay events at the NCAA Championships, the most ever by an ACC team.
UVa falls to Maryland in match play
The No. 12 Virginia women’s golf team fell to No. 21 Maryland 4-1 on Wednesday in the third place match of the Cavalier Match Play tournament at Birdwood Golf Course. The Cavaliers finished fourth in the eight-team tournament.
No. 2 Duke downed No. 15 Virginia Tech 3-2 to win the team title. Louisville handed North Carolina a 3-2 loss for fifth place and N.C. State beat Richmond 4-1 for seventh place.
“I think the team was disappointed in the result, but at the same time they were excited to finally host a tournament at Birdwood, compete on their home course and play in front of some of their friends and classmates,” said UVa coach Ria Scott. “We had three matches come down to the 18th or extra holes today, so I felt it was more competitive than what the scoreboard displayed. This is a great learning experience for us heading into post-season play. We know what we have to work on and we’ll address that leading up to the ACC Championships.”
Virginia finishes 10th in tourney
The Virginia men’s golf team finished 10th in the 14-team field at the Collegiate Invitational on Wednesday at the Country Club of Birmingham. The Cavaliers shot 11-over 295 during the final round for a 54-hole total of 25-over 877. Clemson took the team title at 2-over 854 in a field that featured 13 teams ranked in Golfstat’s top-50.