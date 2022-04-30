Local NFL Draft roundup: Former UVa tight end Jelani Woods chosen by Colts

Jelani Woods is heading to Indianapolis.

The former Virginia tight end was taken by the Colts in the third round of the NFL Draft late Friday night. Woods was taken with the 73rd overall pick in the draft.

Woods flourished in Virginia's offensive scheme, finishing with 44 catches for 598 yards and eight touchdowns in his one season with the Cavaliers. He got a chance to see how he would fit in the Colts' scheme during the East-West Shrine Game, when he was coached by Indianapolis' offensive coaching staff.

"I had so much fun with their offense," Woods said during a Zoom call with reporters. "I was like, 'Man, I hope this would be a team that looks at me.' ... I remember telling my parents when I was at the East-West Shrine Game, 'Man, I love this Colts offense.' They give you some much room to create and so much room to make plays and be a reliable resource within the offense."

Smith heads to Panthers

Former Louisa County linebacker Brandon Smith achieved a lifelong dream Saturday when he heard his name called in the NFL Draft.

Smith, who played college football at Penn State, was chosen by the Carolina Panthers in the fourth round of the draft.

"Dream come true," Smith wrote on Twitter after his selection. "Excited to be a Panther."

After waiting through the first two days of the draft, Smith was all smiles after hearing his name called.

"I've been on edge for the past few days and everything like that, but truly it's a blessing to be in this position," Smith said during a Zoom call with reporters. "...I'm still shaking, but overall, I'm blessed to be a Panther and I'm ready to get started."

In Carolina, Smith will be reunited with former Penn State teammate Yetur Gross-Matos, who is in his third year with the Panthers. Gross-Matos, who went to Chancellor High School in the Fredericksburg area, and Smith played together at Penn State during the 2019 season.

Tenuta taken by Bills

The Buffalo Bills picked former Western Albemarle and Virginia Tech standout Luke Tenuta on Saturday with the No. 209 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Tenuta moved into the Hokies' starting lineup at right tackle in 2020 and took over for Christian Darrisaw at left tackle last fall. Tenuta opted against coming back for another year despite a late push from new head coach Brent Pry and offensive line coach Joe Rudolph.

“They did pitch me on it,” Luke Tenuta said, in an interview with The Roanoke Times at the Shrine Bowl. “Coach Pry talked about Coach Rudolph, his reputation when it comes to the offensive line, how great of a coach he is, what he did at Wisconsin and all that stuff. They also talked about what the program is going to look like now.”

Tenuta was one of the tallest players available after measuring 6-foot-8 at this year's NFL combine.