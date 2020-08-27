Local female athletes gather virtually to discuss how to overcome barriers in sports

Kymora Johnson, a rising sophomore at STAB, said it was important for young women to hear directly from women who have been where they are.

“The biggest thing that I will take from this event is the importance of using your voice,” she said. “I feel very blessed to have been invited to participate in this event. It means a lot to be a part of a group of women who are striving to empower young females.”

Maddie Packer, who is a two-sport standout at Charlottesville High School, was very grateful to be a part of the inaugural event. She said the event gave student-athletes a platform to speak their mind and spark a conversation that needed to happen.

“There were many great things I will take away from this event, but the most important thing is to not stay quiet when you want change,” Packer said. “It’s especially important of us females to speak up about the gender inequalities, not only in sports, but in our everyday lives, and use our voices to promote the change we desire.”

Carter said the event is the product of how you can benefit from sports by creating long-lasting relationships that are dedicated to giving back to the community and help the next generation.