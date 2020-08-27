Local female athletes gather virtually to discuss how to overcome barriers in sports

In 2004, Jessica Carter was one of several highly talented high school athletes in Central Virginia to earn an opportunity to play collegiate athletics.
Nearly two decades later, Carter is using her platform to give back to the next generation of female athletes through H.E.R. Sports, which stands for Hustle to Earn Respect.
The former Charlottesville High School standout and Mary Baldwin’s all-time leading scorer continued to raise awareness Wednesday night by hosting a webinar with former area female athletes that have excelled on the court and in their careers despite the challenges they face.
The webinar, which also featured 11 student-athletes from Central Virginia, addressed the importance of staying in the game and helped generate conversations and discussions about the importance over overcoming obstacles and increasing participation in sports.
“This event was very important because it is needed,” Carter said. “I believe we as a community have lost sight on what matters to our youth, especially young girls. To bring back local heroes and have their faces share and conversate with our future trailblazers is very important to the public to see that this is a movement. We need support, resources and action to overcome barriers that decrease girls participation in sports.”
Megan Hughes Perry, a former standout basketball player at St. Anne’s-Belfield and Cornell University and now serves as a basketball analyst at CBS Sports and is the CEO of her own consulting firm, served as the moderator for the event.
Sarah Jo Lawrence, a former two-sports standout at Orange County High School who now serves as an associate director of academic advising at Clemson, was one of the panelists. Maisie Osteen, who played lacrosse and basketball at Charlottesville High School and currently practices law in South Carolina, joined her, along with William Monroe girls basketball coach Jessica Shifflett, a former college standout at Mary Washington and Randolph-Macon.
Osteen talked about the importance of sports in her life growing up and remain that way to this day.
“I was born into sports and just going to games.,” Osteen said. “Sports were a constant source of community and confidence. It made me feel good to play sports and kept me engaged on the next goal. I think sports allowed me to see where I fit, or allowed me to embrace them in a more positive way.”
The panel also addressed barriers they faced growing up in sports and how they were able to overcome them.
Lawrence said cost was a factor for her growing up and recalled a conversation with her mother telling her that if she wanted to go to college, sports would have to ultimately be her ticket in.
“When you get to college, everyone has worked their butt off to get there,” Lawrence said. “There were a lot of challenges for me and I wasn’t exposed until I got to that level. It was definitely a learning level. The seasons were ups and downs. I learned from that how to really keep my own peace. This is who I am, but I am not the sports. If I win or lose, I still have to be happy with myself.”
Perry noted that lack of exposure is another barrier for female athletes. She spent eight years in the WNBA as part of the basketball operations and player relations staff and has seen first-hand how difficult its is for female athletes. She noted that only 3.2 percent of media coverage is dedicated to women’s sports nationally.
“There has to be some extra buy in,” she said. “We do need allies. Keep pushing the envelope, keep challenging your athletic directors about why your game isn’t posted in the hallways. You have to be an advocate for yourself and keep raising your voice.”
Shifflett and Albemarle's Rachel Proudfoot are the only two female high school girls basketball coaches in Central Virginia. The William Monroe coach said she sees similar issues with regards all careers for women.
“We talk about confidence, I can tell you from a coaching perspective and I learned this very early in my coaching career, the No. 1 thing that I coach is not basketball, it is confidence,” Shifflett said. “It is fighting, it is striving to become the best version of yourself and then not caring if that best version of you is accepted or not accepted, because you are who you are and you have to be strong and confident in the person that you’re becoming. When you’re able to do that in the safety, for me, with a high school sports team and able to grow into yourself as a human being.”
The hour-long seminar was well received.
Approximately 50 community members, coaches, parents and athletes tuned in to watch the panelists and the message was very well received by the student-athletes that took part.
Amaya Pendleton, a rising junior at Albemarle, said her favorite part of the event was listening to the panelists and their experiences. She vows to be more active in her school community and support her fellow female athletes by attending games and also advocating for her sport and other female sports.
“The event was very important for me to be a part of, because it allowed me to talk with fellow female athletes and get an idea where they stand and feel a sense of community,” Pendleton said. “We are all in the same boat, which is a great feeling, so being a part of this event was extremely important to me.”
Hailey Morris, a rising senior at William Monroe, loved talking with the current and former players and developed a better understanding of the importance behind cultivating grown of female sports locally.
“It was great to hear different ideas that everyone has and know that we will be able to address these things and hopefully make a change for the better,” she said. “I’m extremely grateful that Coach Jess Carter reached out to me and allowed me to be a part of this event. It means a lot to me. I know we have a lot of young, aspiring females in our area, so being a piece in an event like this allows to me to have a voice and be more of a role model to them.”
Kymora Johnson, a rising sophomore at STAB, said it was important for young women to hear directly from women who have been where they are.
“The biggest thing that I will take from this event is the importance of using your voice,” she said. “I feel very blessed to have been invited to participate in this event. It means a lot to be a part of a group of women who are striving to empower young females.”
Maddie Packer, who is a two-sport standout at Charlottesville High School, was very grateful to be a part of the inaugural event. She said the event gave student-athletes a platform to speak their mind and spark a conversation that needed to happen.
“There were many great things I will take away from this event, but the most important thing is to not stay quiet when you want change,” Packer said. “It’s especially important of us females to speak up about the gender inequalities, not only in sports, but in our everyday lives, and use our voices to promote the change we desire.”
Carter said the event is the product of how you can benefit from sports by creating long-lasting relationships that are dedicated to giving back to the community and help the next generation.
“I had not seen some of these women since 2004 and it was such a blessing when they confirmed their participation,” she said. “It goes to show that I wanted to make sure the ladies could bring the energy and excitement to the conversation I hope that with this conversation, those who attended can start networking and reach out to those who have control such as facilities, funding for equipment/apparel, encouragement for more female coaches and role models.”
Based on the success of Wednesday’s webinar, Carter said the seeds have been planted and expects to engage in similar events to promote the growth of female sports in Central Virginia.
“I want to continue to bring back familiar faces and reach out to other young female athletes to they can have a platform to speak their mind on different topics surrounding girls sports,” she said. “Creativity during this pandemic will keep supporters connected.”
