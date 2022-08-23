Local E Team Masters swimmers clock fast times at USMS Summer Nationals

Twenty-seven E Team Cav-Aquatics swimmers raced against 1,077 competitors from 187 clubs in the USMS Summer Nationals earlier this month in Richmond.

The E Team competed in 97 individual events and 15 relays sporting red and white caps and T-shirts with the E Team logo. The swimmers varied in age from 28 to 75 (the USMS official age range starts at 18 with no upper limit) and levels of experience (novice to expert).

Members of the team set world records, USMS national records and Meet 3 records in addition to numerous top 10 finishes and some personal bests.

A FINA Masters world record was set by Shirley Loftus-Charley (70-74 age group) in the 1500 FR (22:17.49) and a USMS record in the 1500 and 400 IM (6:57.34). She also sprinted to five first-place meet finishes.

Here are the E Team women's individual meet race results by age group (oldest to youngest), event and place.

75-79 age group: Suzi Burns: 50 and 200 BR second place, 100 BR third place, 50, 100 and 200 BK fourth-place; Harriette Fishburne: 100 FR third-place and 50 FR and 100 BR fifth-place.

70-74: Loftus-Charley: 200, 400, 1500 FR and 200, 400 IM first place, 200 FLY second place; Ann Lyttle: 100 FR second place, 50 FR fourth place, 200 and 400 FR fifth place; Patricia Thackston: 50 BK fifth place, 100 BK sixth place.

65-69: Meg Clute: 50 BK fifth place, 200 BK sixth place, 100 BK seventh place, 100 FR ninth place and 50 FR 10th-place.

50-54: Lisa Bond: 1,500 FR second place, 400 FR ninth place, 200 FR 12th place; Wendy Dalton: 100 FLY sixth place, 50 FLY seventh-place, 50 FR 13th place; Susan Morville: 200 FR 21st place.

45-49: Angela Ciolfi: 100 FLY third place, 50 BR fifth place, 200 IM sixth place, 50 FR eighth-place.

40-44: Kathleen Coggshall 800 FR fifth place, 200 FR ninth place, 50 FLY 18th place; Autumn Kurtz: 50 BK 10th place, 50 FR 21st place; Rebecca Latimer: 100 BR sixth place, 200 IM 10th place, 400 FR 15th place; Sovik-Johnston: 200 FLY second place, 800 FR fourth place and 100 BK fifth place.

35-39: Roxanne Wegman:1,500 FR second place.

Here are the E Team men's individual meet race results by age group (oldest to youngest), event and place.

70-74: Craig Bauer: 50 and 100 FR third place, 50 BR third place and 100 FR fifth place. Gilles Biscos: 50 BR seventh place, 100 FR 10th place, 50 FR 12th place. William Wardle: 200 BK first place, 100, 400 and 800 FR second place, 50 BK third place and 200 FR fourth place.

65-69: Roland Walters: 100 BK 13th place.

40-44: Brendan Mathews: 50 BR third place, 100 FR 12th place, 50 FR 16th place; Chris Shaw: 50 BK fourth place, 100 BK eighth place, 200 BK ninth place, 200 FR 13th place, 100 FR 14th place, and 50 FR 17th place.

30-34: Mahmoud Elnagger: 50 FLY ninth place, 100 FR 12th place, 50 FR 14th place. Jonathan Kibler: 100 BR fourth place, 50 and 200 BR fifth place, 50 FR sixth place, 100 and 200 FR seventh place.

25-29: Jacob McQuiggan: 200 BR fourth place, 200 BK sixth place, 100 BR eighth place, 200 and 400 IM 10th place.

Here are the relay results by event, age-group (oldest to youngest), swimmers and place.

Women's 200 medley: 280-319 age group: Kathy Umbdendstock, Clute, Loftus-Charley, Lyttle, second place. 160-199 age-group: Sovik-Johnston, Ciolfi, Coggshall, Bond, eighth place.

Men's 200 medley: 280-319 age group: Wardle, Bauer, Walters, Biscos third place. 120-159: Shaw, Matthews, Elnagger, McQuiggan, fifth place.

Mixed 200 free: 280-319: Loftus-Charley, Lyttle, Wardle, Bauer third place. 200-239: Sovik-Johnston, Crane, Shaw, Bond 14th-place. 120-159: Kibler, Wegman, Latimer, McQuiggan 10th place.

Mixed 200 medley: 280-329: Wardle, Bauer, Loftus-Charley, Lyttle third place. 160-199: McQuiggan, Mathews, Ciolfi, Bond 12th place. Shaw, Kibler, Latimer, Dalton 14th-place. Kurtz, Biscos, Michaux Hood, Elnagger 19th place.

Women's 200 FR: 280-319: Lyttle, Umbdenstock, Clute, Loftus-Charley second place. 160-199: Hood, Dalton, Ciolfi, Bond sixth place.

Men's 200 FR: 200-239: Elnagger, Crane, Biscos, Mathews 10th place. 160-199: McQuiggan, Bauers, Kibler, Shaw seventh place.

The E team is named in honor of 90-year-old swimming and diving coach Don Easterling, who is affectionately known as “Coach E.” During his coaching career, Easterling led North Carolina State to 17 ACC titles, coached nine Olympians and is a multiple Hall of Fame recipient.

“This masters team has made me very, very proud," Easterling said. "They showed the heart and determination of champions. The team came in fifth among local teams and eighth overall.”

The E Team was started in 2015 and moved to the Brooks YMCA in 2017 when in opened. In March of 2020 the COVID-19 pandemic shut down many businesses, including indoor pools like the Y. Once restrictions eased in late 2020, Coach Corey Krall, a USMS level 3 coach, restarted the team and it grew as vaccinations became available and swimmers grew more comfortable returning to the pool.

Since then, Easterling and Krall have worked to help swimmers reach their personal and team competition goals.

“What I saw in every race and swim was pure heart and grit from block to finish," Krall said. "Teammates cheered each other on with hugs, high fives, and clapping. I couldn’t ask for more.”