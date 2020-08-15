Local coaches providing feedback to VHSL as it plans for unique 2020-21 athletic year

Bledsoe has spent the past couple of weeks brainstorming these ideas as well, but believes the top priority is giving the student-athletes the team experience.

“While I am starting to put together some ideas for how we can safely have a swim and dive season, I am not thinking of regular season or playoffs,” he said. “I am thinking more in terms of how we can get them active and reconnected with their sport and their friends in a safe way. The health and safety of the athletes, coaches and the community must come before everything else. I am holding out hope that we as a society can do what is necessary to get control of the virus and start on the road to normalcy.”

Bledsoe said that team concept isn’t just for the players.

“I know that I miss interacting with my students and my athletes,” he said. “We have a tremendous group of young women and men on our team and at Western Albemarle. The students and athletes are so much fun to be around on a day-to-day basis. They bring positive energy to the building and to the lives of the teachers and coaches who work with them.”

The Western Albemarle coach said those team experiences are what his kids cherish.