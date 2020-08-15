Local coaches providing feedback to VHSL as it plans for unique 2020-21 athletic year

Late last month, the Virginia High School League Executive Committee agreed on a return-to-play plan for its member schools for the 2020-21 season that delays the start of the athletic year until December.
The next step in the process is gauging feedback from its constituents to get the most out of condensed seasons.
VHSL executive director Billy Haun and his staff have spent the past couple of weeks meeting with coaching advisory groups throughout the commonwealth to see what works best for teams in their region.
“This week is a big week for us,” Haun said.
The VHSL staff hopes to compile its findings and take it back to the executive committee to discuss the feedback they received. The ultimate goal for these meetings is to provide guidance to see what each season will look like, including regular season and potential postseason options.
Charlottesville girls basketball coach Jim Daly and Western Albemarle swimming coach Dan Bledsoe are among several Central Virginia coaches representing the Jefferson District and Region 3C on the VHSL coaches advisory board.
Other coaches include Fluvanna County volleyball coach Christy Harlowe-Garrett, Western Albemarle girls soccer coach Jake Desch, Western Albemarle girls tennis coach Dr. Ellen Markowitz, Charlottesville boys soccer coach Martin Braun, Monticello golf coach Mike Parsons, Monticello girls lacrosse coach Langley Sloan, Monticello baseball coach Corey Hunt and Monticello track and field coach Steve Ivory.
The objective of the coaches advisory council is to allow coaches to have a voice in the decision making process and help develop a plan that will fit the needs of all schools collectively.
“I am very appreciative that the VHSL has spent a lot of time organizing and providing forums for coaches in every sport as they work together with our AD’s, principals and superintendents to provide safe opportunities for our students to return to athletics,” Daly said. “I definitely felt that they are working very hard to make sure our students are safe and to work to provide as many games as possible for all sports this year.”
Daly said this committee has allowed him to network with other coaches throughout the region to discuss how they are handling things such as offseason workouts and conditioning, following the guidelines for social distancing set forth by the VHSL.
“It was good to hear from teams that have safely returned to small group workouts and practices under the VHSL guidelines,” Daily said. “I’m hopeful we can start that up with our teams soon.”
Daly supports any plan that allows athletes an opportunity to play.
“I appreciate that the VHSL plans do provide some time for playoffs, but are aimed at emphasized regular seasons and providing as many games as possible for our players,” he said. “Even if this means the regional or state tournaments are condensed. I personally like this plan. I want to see all of our student-athletes have as many games as possible, especially for our seniors.”
Bledsoe has spent the past couple of weeks brainstorming these ideas as well, but believes the top priority is giving the student-athletes the team experience.
“While I am starting to put together some ideas for how we can safely have a swim and dive season, I am not thinking of regular season or playoffs,” he said. “I am thinking more in terms of how we can get them active and reconnected with their sport and their friends in a safe way. The health and safety of the athletes, coaches and the community must come before everything else. I am holding out hope that we as a society can do what is necessary to get control of the virus and start on the road to normalcy.”
Bledsoe said that team concept isn’t just for the players.
“I know that I miss interacting with my students and my athletes,” he said. “We have a tremendous group of young women and men on our team and at Western Albemarle. The students and athletes are so much fun to be around on a day-to-day basis. They bring positive energy to the building and to the lives of the teachers and coaches who work with them.”
The Western Albemarle coach said those team experiences are what his kids cherish.
“I feel bad for all of our student-athletes, particularly our seniors who are potentially losing out on so many cherished traditions,” Bledsoe continued. “I also think how the incoming ninth grade students are potentially going to lose the opportunity to fully embrace the family atmosphere of our team and our school community.”
Regardless of what is decided, Daly believes the VHSL has their best interest at heart.
“There will be a lot of adjustments for everyone involved — players, families, coaches, officials, AD’s and game staff," he said, "but I am hopeful and I feel that the VHSL is working hard to provide the safest environment for our students to return to their sports this school year.”
