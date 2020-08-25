Local coaches and administrators grateful that VHSL's plan gives them a chance to compete

“The chances of us going a full season without anyone being quarantined or sent home due to a fever is low,” she said. “I think this will affect how many extracurricular activities, outside of court time, we are going to be able to host.”

Stafford said a potential spike in positive cases could prove costly for her team off the court as well.

“Our program has always spent so much time together during a season off the court with study halls, team events and team meals," Stafford said. "I anticipate that a lot of the elements that make us special and make us who we are could potentially be taken away. This breaks my heart, because high school basketball is about creating an experience for these kids — not just being able to play a few games.”

The William Monroe coach said her team will rely on the program’s pillars of taking each day as it comes and being grateful for the opportunities they are given throughout this whole process.