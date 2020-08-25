Local coaches and administrators grateful that VHSL's plan gives them a chance to compete

Thanksgiving is still three months away, but high school athletes, coaches and fans were in a grateful mood Monday after the Virginia High School League unveiled its draft for what sports schedules would look like in its condensed season model.
Although still in draft form, VHSL executive director Dr. Billy Haun unveiled guidelines that offer regular season and state championships for the 2020-21 athletic school year as schools deal with continued uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The plan calls for schools to play 60% of their usual regular season schedule and will included a modified playoff structure for regional and state play. Teams that don’t qualify for postseason play are allowed an additional game during the regional window.
“I like it,” Monticello athletic director Matthew Pearman said. “It’s obvious that a lot of people have spent many hours working on the details that will allow the condensed school model to serve our students in a safe and exciting manner.”
Haun and his staff met with all 27 sports advisory boards, a student advisory committee and most of its regional athletic directors over the past two weeks to come up with the proposed document.
“The VHSL staff has invested so much time in meeting with AD’s, students, coaches, officials and other stakeholders over the last few weeks and it’s great to see how the feedback from everyone is being applied," Pearman said. "It truly makes everyone feel valued for their respective roles in facilitating high school athletics.”
The plan includes the basketball season opening a week earlier than expected to help mitigate the condensed schedule over the seven-week season. The plan is to hold two games a week during the regular season. Schools can also coordinate a district tournament as part of this schedule if they so choose.
“At this point, I am grateful to have the opportunity to play at all,” William Monroe girls basketball coach Jess Stafford said. “Thankfulness is one of our foundational pillars, so we are currently in a state of gratitude for the opportunity to even discuss having a season. The challenges that have arisen due to COVID-19 make trying to figure out athletics even more daunting. I think the key as educators and coaches is to do our best to provide equity and equal opportunity and access to athletics for all students, even students who are virtual, as well as provide a safe place for them to stay active and grow as people.”
December and January are routinely considered the middle of flu season and Stafford admitted that playing sports in the winter will be a big test to see if the VHSL plan will work.
“The chances of us going a full season without anyone being quarantined or sent home due to a fever is low,” she said. “I think this will affect how many extracurricular activities, outside of court time, we are going to be able to host.”
Stafford said a potential spike in positive cases could prove costly for her team off the court as well.
“Our program has always spent so much time together during a season off the court with study halls, team events and team meals," Stafford said. "I anticipate that a lot of the elements that make us special and make us who we are could potentially be taken away. This breaks my heart, because high school basketball is about creating an experience for these kids — not just being able to play a few games.”
The William Monroe coach said her team will rely on the program’s pillars of taking each day as it comes and being grateful for the opportunities they are given throughout this whole process.
“We will find ways to be together, safely, and still create an amazing experience for our athletes, whether that’s team book talks on Zoom or virtual team events/meals, viewing parties for film or socially distances study halls,” she said. “We will find a way to still be who we are. We will prepare to be the best of our abilities when we are given the green light to get in the gym together. We will follow all guidelines presented to us and continue to do things the right way."
Swimming, wrestling and indoor track will also face unique challenges with the reduced schedule.
In the VHSL draft, swimming and indoor track teams are limited to six regular season meets. The top four regional finishers in each event in swimming and top three individuals in track would qualify for the state meet.
Monticello girls swim coach Jennifer Csapo supports any opportunity to allow kids to participate.
“At this point, I will be thrilled if we will be allowed to have a swim season at all,” Csapo said. “My swimmers have had to get creative with their training in the past few months and my hope is that they will be given the opportunity to compete.”
One difference is that athletes cannot earn a spot in the state meet by meeting specific qualifying standards in their respective events. Csapo doesn’t see that being a big issue in the grand scheme of things.
“With no state time standards, there is potential for swimmers to compete at the state level that wouldn’t otherwise qualify,” she said “Of course, we need to put the safety of our students and communities first and the venues that host meets will need to be prepared for social distancing and other safety precautions. I would be open to creative solutions for competitions, like time trails. I just want to see my athletes back in the water.”
Under the proposal, wrestling teams are limited to six regular season matches and state championships are limited to eight-person brackets and one day of competition per classification.
Fall sports are set to start practicing in early February, with football season starting at the end of the month. The regular season includes six games that will be played over a seven-week period. The VHSL suggested the first game played on Monday, Feb. 22 and the second game on Saturday of the same week. The remaining four regular season games would be held in their traditional Friday night spot.
Fluvanna County football coach Mike Morris likes the format.
“That’s kind of what I thought would happen,” Morris said. “My hope is to play more than six, but we’ve got to start somewhere.”
The top four teams in each region advance to postseason play, which will include semifinal and championship games. Each regional champion advances to the state semifinals and the winners meet in the state title game, played at the higher seed, as long as the venue meets VHSL requirements for hosting a state event.
Orange County football coach Jesse Lohr admits it will be different.
“I've been used to one way over the years, but we will have to adjust to the new expectations,” Lohr said. “I’m up for anything, as long as the kids have a chance to play.”
First-year Madison County football coach Lawrence Helmick agreed.
“Anything is better than nothing,” Helmick said. “I am just glad these athletes get a chance to play, especially these seniors.”
Another fall sport that will face changes is cross country. This year, only one team from each region advances to the state championship meet, along with the top five individuals. That potential change raised some eyebrows. In certain areas, including Central Virginia, some of the top programs can come from the same region.
Albemarle cross country coach Adrian Lorenzoni was not surprised to see the move in the draft.
“I figured this is where they were leaning and I completely support it,” he said. “I know the VHSL's No. 1 focus is safety and keeping numbers down at events. I also know they are making sure there is equity across sports, so it makes sense there would be only four teams at the cross country meet. Considering the circumstances this year, I feel that if you can’t win your region, then it’s fair that you aren’t able to compete for a state title. I’m just happy there’s still a chance of a season and our kids being able to compete at some level.”
With the VHSL's draft proposal unveiled, the wheels are already in motion locally to make the next step in the process. Athletic directors from Central Virginia have already started working to put together schedules for all three seasons. Jefferson District and Northwestern District athletic directors plan to meet Monday to iron out details.
“We’re getting to work quickly with how to apply guidance from the VHSL on the local and regional level,” Pearman said.
Stafford said leadership is important during this time.
“At the end of the day, the challenges that are presented to us will ultimately be an opportunity for us coaches to model resiliency and levelheadedness in times of great stress and uncertainty,” she said. “These kids are looking to us as an example. How we handle it all will equate to how well they will be able to handle it all – so we must all continue to model safety, flexibility and grace.”
