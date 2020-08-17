Local athletic trainers learning and adapting to COVID-19 challenges

“With the majority of the athletes being sidelined since March, some with limited access to exercise and strength training, it is important to be mindful of this as athletes return to sports,” Boyer said. “Our athletic trainers and coaches have been proactive in encouraging athletes to exercise on their own, be a part of a zoom workouts, be mindful of eating, etc. in order to have a baseline of conditioning when sports do return.”

Another concern is the importance of athletes and coaches maintaining proper physical distances, wearing masks when applicable and the sanitation and non-sharing of equipment.

“Team sports are close contact, huddles, high-fives, playing offense/defense,” Boyer said. “Keeping separation will not come naturally to most athletes. This is something that everyone – coaches, athletes, athletic trainers – will need to be mindful of.”

Boyer said there are plenty of questions left to answer regarding COVID-19, but she and her staff and constantly learning and adapting.

“With this being such a new virus, this type of ruling has yet to be determined,” Boyer said. “I would like to remain hopeful that we would not see repeated cases, but only time will tell at this point. Like everyone else, our athletic trainers are learning daily the ins and outs of this virus, the effects of this virus and the treatment of the virus. Our athletic trainers are staying up to date on the latest findings as well as any research out there. This is something not one has ever seen in their lifetime, so we are learning and adapting every day.”

