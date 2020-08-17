Local athletic trainers learning and adapting to COVID-19 challenges

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, most high school athletes and coaches long for the day they can return to action safely.
Amy Boyer, the athletic training program manager at Athletic Coast Athletic Club, is excited about seeing her team back in action, helping to make sure student-athletes in Central Virginia remain safe.
“I am confident when teams return to play that our athletic trainers will be ready to continue to provide the excellent care that they have always given,” Boyer said. “Athletic trainers by nature, are adaptable, organized and prepared. Our AT’s want more than anything to be back out on the playing fields and in the gyms with their athletes. They will be ready when sports get the green light to return.”
For more than two decades, Boyer has worked as a physical therapist and athletic trainer, including the past 16 years in the Charlottesville area with PT@ACAC. Her organization is responsible for providing licensed health care professionals that provide preventative services and emergency care as well as diagnosis and rehabilitation and medical conditions to public and private high schools in Central Virginia.
“Our athletic trainers are present for all sporting events,” Boyer said. “When more than one game is taking place at a time, our athletic trainers would be on site with the higher-risk sport taking place, i.e. football, lacrosse, basketball, but will always be in communication with supervisors at other games/events.”
ACAC provides athletic trainers at Albemarle, Charlottesville, Monticello and Western Albemarle as well as private schools such as Covenant and Tandem Friends. They also serve additional groups such as SOCA, the Charlottesville Tom Sox, Monticello United Soccer Club and the boys middle school lacrosse league in the area.
“Our athletic trainers are present to provide assistance in getting the athletes ready for practices and games," Boyer said. "This could range from taping/bracing, evaluating recent injuries, stretching the athletes, performing functional testing to determine the safe participation of an athletes as well as constant education.”
Boyer said each ACAC provides two athletic trainers per school and they typically work from around 3 p.m. each afternoon until all practices or games are completed each night, which ranges from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Some of their tasks include ensuring athletes have water and ice on the playing fields and in the game, as well as well-stocked medical kids. Following practices and games, trainers provide follow-up care required for the athletes, communicate with parents and coaches on any issues, complete daily documentation and prepare the athletic training room for the next day.
Those duties will likely expand whenever athletes return to action as coaches and student athletes learn to manage high school sports in a pandemic. That could mean an additional one or two hours a day of work for the trainers to complete added tasks related to COVID-19 protocols.
“I don’t anticipate additional athletic trainers being on hand," Boyer said. "Our current AT’s do an excellent job with multi-tasking and fulfilling all duties asked of them. If anything, I anticipate an increase in hours that our AT’s would be at their schools in order to accomplish the additional duties.”
Boyer said athletic trainers have received a crash course in those additional duties over the past month as local high schools began holding summer conditioning workouts.
“This gave our AT’s a first-hand experience at what the new ‘norm’ will look like,” Boyer said. “Performing temperature checks and screening questions with athletes and coaches, being even more vigilant than ever with cleaning and sanitizing, as well as ensuring athletes and coaches were maintaining proper physical distances. This was a great experience for all and I believe has prepared our athletic trainers well for the return of sports.”
Still, there are many unknowns regarding COVID-19 and athletic trainers will be on high alert to make sure all safety measures are being followed.
“If an athlete needs to be tested for COVID-19, this would go through the athlete's health-care provider,” Boyer said. “From there, our athletic trainers would be informed to the results of the test. As with anything medical, our athletic trainers must abide by HIPAA regulations while protecting the athlete and likewise any other athletes and coaches that may have been in close contact with them.”
If a student-athlete or coach tests positive for COVID-19, Boyer said protocols are already in place.
“The county will follow CDC guidelines for both students and student-athletes in terms of the proper isolation period following a positive test, as well as return to school and sport following,” she said. “With this being such a new virus, there is minimal research and statistics out there that show the long-term effects of athletes having had COVID-19 as it relates to returning to sports. As with any athlete returning to sport following an illness or injury, our athletic trainers would closely monitor the athlete with a graded progression of activity.”
That progression includes following the current return-to-play guidelines for students, whether it be from illness or injury. Athletic trainers perform functional tests with the athletes, the range from general cardio or conditioning or sports-specific drills at various intensity levels. Athletes may only return at 50% intensity at first, or non-contact drills and will be re-evaluated daily.
“Communication is key between the athlete, the athletic trainer and the coaches to safely return the athlete to full participation,” Boyer said.
One of the biggest concerns locally for athletic directors has nothing to do with the disease itself. Boyer said physical conditioning will be something she and her staff will keep a keen eye on.
“With the majority of the athletes being sidelined since March, some with limited access to exercise and strength training, it is important to be mindful of this as athletes return to sports,” Boyer said. “Our athletic trainers and coaches have been proactive in encouraging athletes to exercise on their own, be a part of a zoom workouts, be mindful of eating, etc. in order to have a baseline of conditioning when sports do return.”
Another concern is the importance of athletes and coaches maintaining proper physical distances, wearing masks when applicable and the sanitation and non-sharing of equipment.
“Team sports are close contact, huddles, high-fives, playing offense/defense,” Boyer said. “Keeping separation will not come naturally to most athletes. This is something that everyone – coaches, athletes, athletic trainers – will need to be mindful of.”
Boyer said there are plenty of questions left to answer regarding COVID-19, but she and her staff and constantly learning and adapting.
“With this being such a new virus, this type of ruling has yet to be determined,” Boyer said. “I would like to remain hopeful that we would not see repeated cases, but only time will tell at this point. Like everyone else, our athletic trainers are learning daily the ins and outs of this virus, the effects of this virus and the treatment of the virus. Our athletic trainers are staying up to date on the latest findings as well as any research out there. This is something not one has ever seen in their lifetime, so we are learning and adapting every day.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!