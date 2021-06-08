Local athletes shine at Region 3C track and field meet

Malachi Fields was a busy man Tuesday afternoon, shuffling around from event to event for Monticello.

The University of Virginia football signee made the most of his opportunities, placing in six events, including one regional title, to rack up the most points by a male performer at the meet (40).

“It was really just me going all out,” Fields said. “I’m in the final stretch of high school sports and I just wanted to be able to do well in all my events so I just went all out.”

Fields had a busy first two hours as he floated through the field events. He jumped 21-11 in his first trip down the triple jump runway.

After a short time to dust off the dirt, the senior shifted to the shot put. On his second throw, Fields hurled the shot nearly out of the pit to win the event with a toss of 49-2.

“The hardest part was dealing with the heat, but once I was out there, I knew I was just going to have to deal with it, so I pushed through,” Fields said. “On that last throw, I was honestly just trying to throw over 48 feet. I had been getting 48 all year, so I just pulled one out of me.”

He also finished third in the discus (128-11), high jump (6-0), long jump (21-3), triple jump (43-) and the 200 (22.65) for the Mustangs.