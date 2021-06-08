Local athletes shine at Region 3C track and field meet

PALMYRA – Back in March, the Western Albemarle boys track and field team finished just a few points behind of Monticello in the race for the VHSL Class 3 state indoor track and field championship.
Three months later, junior standout Henry Sullivan helped the Warriors return to the top of the podium on Tuesday at the Region 3C outdoor track and field championships at Fluvanna County High School.
Western Albemarle (108 points) edged Heritage-Lynchburg (92) for the team title. Monticello (76) finished third, followed by Charlottesville (40) and Brookville (39). Fluvanna County (33) was seventh.
Sullivan won two individual events and capped the meet by running a leg of the Warriors' winning 4x400-meter relay that sealed the team victory for Western.
“It feels great,” he said. “It’s everything we’ve been working for over the past year. We came up a couple points short to Monticello in indoor, so hopefully we’re on our way to getting this regional win as a team and hopefully states as well.”
Sullivan dominated the hurdle events. The junior set the standard early on with a big victory in the 110-meter hurdles with personal best time of 14.87 seconds.
“I’m very excited about my performance,” Sullivan said. “I got out hard. I had a great start. I was coming over from high jump, so I didn’t really have a great warm-up, but I just got the adrenaline flowing. I had a PR, so I was happy with that.”
The junior followed that up with another victory in the 300 intermediate hurdles (40.36). He also was fifth in the high jump with leap of 5 feet, 10 inches.
Sullivan then teamed with Matthew Burch, Bridger Clarke and Ben Nitzsche to win gold in the 4x400 relay (3:33.93).
Owen Shifflett, Wade Donalson and Jonathan Kumer also captured individual regional gold for the Warriors on Tuesday.
Shifflett edged Spotswood’s Seth Harding to win the 1,600 with a time of 4:35.10. The 2021 VHSL Class 3 cross country champion also took second in the 3,200 (10:05.77).
Donalson cleared the bar at 12 feet to win the pole vault for Western Albemarle. Kumer posted a victory in a talented 800 field (1:59.38)
Nitzsche was second in the 300 intermediate hurdles (41.83) and fourth in the 110-meter hurdles (16.42).
Jade Mawn (10:14.10) and Nate Sullivan (10:38.33) finished third and sixth, respectively, in the 3,200, while Colby Acton, Kumer, Chris Miller and Joseph Taylor were third in the 4x800 relay (8:41.47).
Trevor Donalson (11-6) was fourth in the pole vault, followed by teammates Turner Smith (10-6) and Luke Strobach (10-0). Walker Martin was fifth in the 800 (2:10.39).
Fields has productive day
Malachi Fields was a busy man Tuesday afternoon, shuffling around from event to event for Monticello.
The University of Virginia football signee made the most of his opportunities, placing in six events, including one regional title, to rack up the most points by a male performer at the meet (40).
“It was really just me going all out,” Fields said. “I’m in the final stretch of high school sports and I just wanted to be able to do well in all my events so I just went all out.”
Fields had a busy first two hours as he floated through the field events. He jumped 21-11 in his first trip down the triple jump runway.
After a short time to dust off the dirt, the senior shifted to the shot put. On his second throw, Fields hurled the shot nearly out of the pit to win the event with a toss of 49-2.
“The hardest part was dealing with the heat, but once I was out there, I knew I was just going to have to deal with it, so I pushed through,” Fields said. “On that last throw, I was honestly just trying to throw over 48 feet. I had been getting 48 all year, so I just pulled one out of me.”
He also finished third in the discus (128-11), high jump (6-0), long jump (21-3), triple jump (43-) and the 200 (22.65) for the Mustangs.
Esteban Vizcaino turned in a stellar meet for Monticello with a victory in the 3,200 (10:04.77). He also finished third in the 1,600 (4:41.27).
Will Trent finished second in the 400 (50.65) and fifth in the 200 (22.73) for the Mustangs. The senior also teamed with Phillip Estes, Fields and Cooper Roy to finish third in the 4x400 relay (3:36.77).
Bazil Mathes was also fourth in the 1,600 (4:45.98).
Ferguson earns all-region honors
Jaden Ferguson had an eventful day for Fluvanna County on Tuesday, placing in three events in his final home meet of the season.
The sophomore took home runner-up honors in the high jump with a leap of 6-0. He followed that up with fourth-place finishes in the triple jump (42-10¼) and the 200 (22.72) to finish second for most points scored by a male at the regional meet with 24.
Ferguson also ran the anchor leg on the Flucos' 4x400 relay team, along with Darius Grier, Addison Patchett and Tre Smith Jr., that finished fourth (45.47)
Patchett was fifth in the long jump (20-4) and sixth in the triple jump (40-8½). Travis Morris finished sixth in the 110-meter hurdles (18.17) and the 300 intermediate hurdles (43.74)
Aidan Girard was seventh in the 400 (52.68) for the Flucos.
Pederson thrives in hurdles
Nicholas Pederson made the most of his final regional track meet, leading Charlottesville to a top-five finish.
The senior garnered second-place honors in the 110-meter hurdles (15.75) and followed that up with a third-place effort in the 300 intermediate hurdles (42.53).
Elijah Tolton also was a factor in the hurdles for the Black Knights, placing third in the 110 hurdles (16.39) and fifth in the 300 intermediate hurdles (42.64).
Edison Tennant finished third in the 800 (2:04.13) for Charlottesville. He then teamed with Eli Cook, Reece McKee and Alasdair Greenland to finish fourth in the 4x800 relay (8:44.59).
McKee placed fourth in the 3,200 and Cook was fifth in the 1,600 (4:54.82). Jamez Lynch Jr. was fifth in the triple jump (41-5¼).
Western girls place second
The Western Albemarle girls track and field team won two individual events and captured a pair of relay titles Tuesday en route to a second-place finish in the Region 3C track and field championships.
Jenna Stutzman took home more regional individual gold with a victory in the 1,600 (5:15.98). She also finished third in the 800 (27.69).
Jordan Stone won the 800 (2:23.85) as Western Albemarle (90) finished behind Heritage-Lynchburg (104) for the team title. Rustburg (78) was third, followed by Fluvanna County (66) and Charlottesville (38). Monticello (10) was 10th.
Stutzman also teamed with Maeci Frank, Stone and Grace Cook to win gold in the 4x800 relay (10:15.25). The Warriors capped the meet in fine fashion as Stone, Frank, Hailey Hodson and Abby Huemme won the 4x400 relay (4:16.58).
Cierra Halloran finished second in the pole vault (10-6) for the Warriors. Huemme garnered runner-up honors in the 400 (1:01.06) and was fourth in the 200 (26.83).
Kate Ratcliffe placed third (12:46.96) and Eleanor Abell (13:25.10) was fifth in the 3,200. Frank was third in the 800 (2:2543) and Hodson placed fourth in the 1,600 (5:49.4.2).
Taylor Overman, Briana Marsh, Emma Walcott and Elizabeth DelCarmen were fourth in the 4x100 relay (54.27) for Western Albemarle.
Hart, Glowatch earn gold
Fluvanna's Shea Hart was a busy athlete Tuesday as she rotated from event to event in the near-90-degree heat at the Region 3C track and field championships.
She was unfazed by the conditions, posting two wins and placing in two other events to rank third among female point producers for the Region 3C track and field championships.
Hart opened the meet on a high note with a victory in the 100-meter hurdles (16.06).
“I saw my competition and I got more hyped for it,” Hart said. “I started losing momentum, but I quickly regained it. It was a pretty strong race and I was really happy with my times.”
Later in the meet, Hart captured gold again with a victory in the 300 intermediate hurdles (47.66). She followed that up with a fourth-place effort in the high jump (5-0) and fifth-place effort in the 200 (27.36) to finish the meet with 26 points.
“It feels amazing,” Hart said. “I worked so hard for this and it’s amazing to be here. My mom has been coaching me, so it’s been really cool just watching my progress, and the rest of the team’s progress.”
Amy Glowatch captured her first regional title in the discus with a throw of 94-11½.
“Today was actually kind of rough and stared really slow,” Glowatch said. “I was having trouble with my back and really getting my chest up to aim where I needed to go, but my coaches told me to just keep my feet down, no 'ballerina moves' as they call it, and really focus on where I’m aiming to get that disc out there to 94 feet.”
The senior will make her first state meet appearance and couldn’t be happier.
“It’s a dream come true,” Glowatch said. “I’ve never made it to states. I’ve been close a couple of times, but it’s just a dream come true for my senior year. I’m so ecstatic.”
Emily Smeds finished second in the 3,200 (12:38.08) for the Flucos. The Bridgewater College signee also teamed with Sophie Farley, Summer Craig and Skylar Solga to take home runner-up honors in the 4x800 relay (10:22.91).
Farley, Skylar Solga, Tallon Solga and Evelyn DeMers placed second in the 4x400 relay (4:19.21) Farley was fourth in the 400 (1:03.00) and Laura Hernandez finished fifth in the pole vault (7-0).
Brantley, Lynch lift CHS
Evelyn Brantley took home runner-up honors in the 300 intermediate hurdles (48.57) and was fourth in the 100-meter hurdles (17.26) to lead Charlottesville.
Jaelyn Lynch placed in three events, including third-place efforts in the triple jump (35-3) and the 100-meter hurdles (16.83). She also was fourth in the 300 intermediate hurdles (49.57).
The duo also teamed with Sahana Gupta and Kenzie MacDonald to place second in the 4x100 relay (51.80).
Lilah Hassell was sixth in the shot put (30-8) and Caroline Jaffe finished sixth in the 1,600 (6:03.17).
For Monticello, Makayla Butler placed fourth in the discus (81-3½) and the shot-put (31-5½) to lead Monticello. Seilkem Seli Kartey was sixth in the 100-meter hurdles (13.25).