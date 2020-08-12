Local athletes at James Madison and Old Dominion saddened by cancellation of fall sports

After having their outdoor track and field season canceled by COVID-19, having the fall cross country season also canceled was tough to handle for Witt and her teammates.

“I feel like the toughest part is the uncertainty,” she said. “We went home last spring break planning on coming back to spring track and suddenly we were told to not come back. Then we trained all summer for something we weren’t entirely sure would happen, only to have it cancelled right before we were set to begin. Now we’re redirecting to indoor track, but who knows what it will be like then. All we can do is keep training as if we’ll have a season and hope things settle down enough to happen."

Witt recently changed her minor into a second major, which requires additional classes to complete both degrees. She plans to return to Harrisonburg next fall with an opportunity to compete one last time for the JMU cross country team.

Not all of her teammates will have that opportunity.

“It’s also hard to know that several of my teammates are missing out on their last cross country season and all the fun that brings and that I likely won’t have another cross country season with them on my team,” she said.