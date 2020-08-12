Local athletes at James Madison and Old Dominion saddened by cancellation of fall sports

Three Central Virginia college athletes received bad news earlier this week when James Madison and Old Dominion announced the cancellation of all 2020 fall sports.
For James Madison senior cross country runner Averi Witt (Western Albemarle), JMU redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Tony Thurston (Louisa) and Old Dominion true freshman wideout Noah Robinson (Louisa), it was a rough day all around.
“I’d say my initial reaction was resignation,” Witt said. “Part of me was just waiting for this news to come, as I’d expected it for a while. I was still upset after working towards cross country all summer, but I feel like I’d be more upset if I didn’t plan on coming back next fall to get another major, because doing so gives me my last cross country season back that other college seniors won’t get.”
Witt has been a three-year distance runner for JMU, competing in cross country as well as indoor and outdoor track. Last fall, she led her team to victories at the Bridgewater Invitational and Queen City Invitational and finished 41st overall at the Colonial Athletic Association cross country championships.
She and her teammates got the news of the season's cancellation from JMU women’s cross country coach Dave Rinker, who held a video meeting with his team prior to the school's official announcement .
“He told us that he knew we were upset and that he had been really looking forward to seeing what we could do this fall, but that now we have extra time to prepare for indoor track and have a great season,” Witt said.
After having their outdoor track and field season canceled by COVID-19, having the fall cross country season also canceled was tough to handle for Witt and her teammates.
“I feel like the toughest part is the uncertainty,” she said. “We went home last spring break planning on coming back to spring track and suddenly we were told to not come back. Then we trained all summer for something we weren’t entirely sure would happen, only to have it cancelled right before we were set to begin. Now we’re redirecting to indoor track, but who knows what it will be like then. All we can do is keep training as if we’ll have a season and hope things settle down enough to happen."
Witt recently changed her minor into a second major, which requires additional classes to complete both degrees. She plans to return to Harrisonburg next fall with an opportunity to compete one last time for the JMU cross country team.
Not all of her teammates will have that opportunity.
“It’s also hard to know that several of my teammates are missing out on their last cross country season and all the fun that brings and that I likely won’t have another cross country season with them on my team,” she said.
Thurston is another JMU athlete that had his season cut short because of Monday’s news. The 2018 Central Virginia Defensive Player of the Year was expected to play an increased role this fall for the Dukes.
The former Louisa County standout played in 10 games as a redshirt freshman, posting five tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss as a backup defensive tackle for a Dukes team that reached the FCS National Championship Game. He was also a member of the CAA Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll in 2019. Athletic director Jeff Bourne announced Monday that JMU would like to resume football in the spring.
A similar reaction was felt by Noah Robinson at Old Dominion University after athletic director Wood Selig announced the fall season was canceled.
The former Louisa County standout enrolled at ODU early last spring after a standout high school career to get an early jump on his college football career. He participated in offseason workouts with the team, but was unable to participate in spring practice due to the COVID-19 quarantine.
The 6-foot-3, 180-pound receiver was expected to take the field for fall practice Monday when he got the news that ODU was canceling its season.
“This sucks for the seniors, they are really shaken up,” Robinson said. “It was in the back our minds, but we never really talked about it because we thought we would have a season.”
Robinson is trying to make the most out of the situation. He will continue training with the hope that the Monarchs can compete in the spring.
“It’s just more time to get better,” he said.
