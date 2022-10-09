Local athletes and teams shine at Albemarle Invitational

A picture perfect autumn day, a national caliber course and one of the most competitive high school cross country fields in the state. It sounds too good to be true, but that’s exactly what 37 teams were treated to at the Albemarle Invitational on Saturday afternoon at Panorama Farms in Earlysville.

This popular, iconic annual meet has often been dubbed as the midseason “State Open” because so many of the best public and private school teams from all divisions come to compete at this prestigious event over a course that is widely considered to be one of the finest on the East Coast.

Saturday’s competition went beyond that usual top-notch billing and many of our local teams and athletes shined brightly throughout the day.

“In addition to striving to organize a first-class meet, Brian [Nagel], Tyler [Spaeth] and I have two other big goals,” Meet Co-Director and Albemarle Boys Coach Adrian Lorenzoni said. “First, to have all of our local schools join us and secondly, to have the rest of the field be among the very best in the state. I think we went well beyond that with the amazingly competitive field we had on Saturday and we were so pleased to see so many of our local athletes have such huge days.”

In the girls varsity race, an astounding nine of the top 15 in this packed field of talented runners were from Central Virginia schools, including the top four overall. And the thrilling race for the tape was one of the closest in recent memory. Covenant’s Reese Dalton (18:07) narrowly edged Western’s Sadie Adams (18:08.7) and Covenant teammate Maddie Gardiner (18:08.9) to take the blue ribbon.

And perhaps one of the biggest stories of the day was a trio of speedy freshmen, Monticello’s Ryan Davidson (18:44), Charlottesville’s Elaina Pierce (18:57) and Western’s Emma Schmitz (19:15), who took fourth, sixth and eleventh overall among this high caliber field of state competitors. Albemarle’s Maddie Gypson (10th), Western’s Grace Cook (12th) and Louisa’s Kennedy Harris (15th) were the other speedy local harriers who raced into the super competitive top 15 overall.

Coach Katie Pugh's Western Albemarle girls, who are widely considered to be the best overall team in the state this fall, took the top spot with an impressive score of 76 points. The Albemarle girls took second overall, topping all four, of what many feel are the other best Class 5 teams in the state.

With less than a half mile to go, Western Albemarle's Owen Shifflet pulled away from a pack of the best harriers in the state, to stop the clock with a blazing new course record of 15:32. St. Anne’s-Belfield's quickly improving Biruk Beardsley (15:40) finished sixth overall and what makes his speedy accomplishment even that much more impressive is that this is the senior’s first season competing in cross country.

Western’s Nate Sullivan (16:01) and Charlottesville’s Nathaniel McKee (16:04) arguably had their best races of the season, finishing eighth and ninth, respectively, in one of the most competitive fields in the state.

Coach Lindy Bain’s Western Albemarle boys, behind the running of one of the best top foursomes in the state, took second overall and Ray Ackenbom’s Charlottesville squad took a bold step toward what many feel could be their first-ever state title, as they raced to the sixth team spot overall.

Maybe one of the best stories of the day was the super fast 18:41 clocked by William Monroe’s Samanatha Nitzche, who won the JV race. What makes her time even that much more amazing is the fact that Nitzche is an eighth grader.

“It was a very successful day,” beamed Lorenzoni. “And we could not have pulled it off without the help of wonderful folks like Steve Murray and Jason Dunn, who groomed this beautiful first class course, Dr. Robert Wilder and his great UVa medical team and all the dedicated parents who spent the afternoon volunteering. Thanks to their selfless efforts, our talented participants were treated to a truly memorable event.”