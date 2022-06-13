Lisa Bendall will be next Albemarle athletic director

For some people, it them takes a lifetime to find their calling.

Lisa Bendall discovered hers in elementary school, when she was first introduced to organized sports at the age of 8 in Scotland after her parents enrolled her in club swimming.

Nearly 40 years later, Bendall is taking the next step in our journey as the new athletic director at Albemarle High School.

“I have dreamed of being an athletic director since going into coaching, as sports was an avenue that allowed me to excel in both high school and college,” Bendall said. “As an educator over the last 24 years, I have encouraged the development of each student through the incorporation of high expectations and solid delivery of content. Being an athletic director allows me to connect with students on a common ground outside the classroom where they feel confident and comfortable.”

Bendall is taking over from Deb Tyson, who is retiring from her post after 32 years as an administrator in Albemarle County.

“I have had the opportunity to speak with Ms. Tyson briefly and we intend to work closely over the next few weeks to help me adjust successfully to the Patriots’ program,” Bendall said. “I have the utmost respect for her work and I hope I can absorb all the information she shares. Deb is a pillar in the Charlottesville community and I cannot wait to learn from her experiences.”

The 47-year-old Bendall coached swimming for more than 15 years and has been an educator for close to 25 years. She believes her vast experiences as an athlete, coach and teacher give her a solid foundation to build on.

“I have always appreciated the ability to connect to see new surroundings through sports as a common ground,” Bendall said. “I shadowed my high school athletic director and that prompted me to pursue a Master’s degree in sports administration after my Bachelor’s program.”

Bendall has spent the past four years at Monticello High School. For the past two seasons, she has been the Mustangs' assistant athletic director. Bendall credits Monticello athletic director Matthew Pearman for helping prepare her for this opportunity.

“Mr. Pearman has been a rock in terms of mentoring and delegation,” Bendall said. “He allowed himself to be an open book for me to ask questions, seek clarification and increase my confidence. I became adept at game management and communication with coaches, athletic directors, athletes, volunteers and officials, who all work collaboratively to create a successful experience for each event.”

Bendall's experience at Monticello should serve her well in her new role leading an Albemarle program that is perennially one of the most successful in the Jefferson District, both on the field and in the classroom.

“Albemarle is a perfect fit due to the positive connections I have established with students and stuff over my last four years in this district," Bendall said.

Bendall hopes to carry on the legacy of Brenda Langdon and Tyson at Albemarle, while also moving the program forward with her own ideas.

This fall, she plans to institute a student-athlete of the month for boys and girls sports. The recipients will be selected by a vote from coaches and student-athletes, based on specific criteria determined by the entire athletic department. Photos of the athletes will be displayed in the athletic hallway of the school.

“My vision is to provide an opportunity for all students to fully reach their academic and athletic potential through the development of good sportsmanship, personal integrity and appreciation for the benefits that come from hard work, perseverance and accountability,” Bendall said.

Another staple of Bendall's leadership model is an equitable approach to all sports.

“While I would love to oblige every request, the focus will be on safety first,” Bendall said. “Both parties can expect me to be present, not because of obligation, but because of the love I have to watch athletes compete. The community can be assured I will communicate in an effective, consistent and respectful manner.”

In terms of challenges, Bendall said some of her top priorities will include retaining quality coaches and capital improvement projects. She says her top priority will be to make informed decisions that are in the best interest of all within the Patriots’ program.

“My ultimate goal is to see students succeed in a realm that is tailored to their interests and strengths,” Bendall said. “Size of school is not as important as quality of programing. If our department works together to service the needs of our student-athletes and give them the opportunities to soar, then we will always find success.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.