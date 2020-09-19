× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pavin Smith and Riley Wilson were playing a PGA Tour video game against two strangers when Smith’s phone rang. The former Virginia baseball star dropped what he was doing, rushing to take the call.

As Smith answered his phone, the other three guys waited remotely for Smith to return. The two strangers had no clue what the call might be for, but Wilson had a hunch.

“We were just talking and all the sudden I get the call from our farm director," Smith, a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks organization, said, "and normally he doesn’t call unless something really good is happening or something really bad is happening.”

The news was good.

The Diamondbacks wanted Smith to join the big league club.

When the call came in, Smith dropped the mic that connects him with the other three players to answer the call at 10:30 p.m. on the West Coast. The left-handed hitter left everyone waiting as his create-a-player — who features the same red hair as Smith — stood still over the golf ball.

“Usually if someone is calling him he’ll say, ‘I’ll be right back’ but no, he kind of just like a made a noise like ‘Oh!’ and then I heard the mic hit the ground and his guy was just standing there over the ball,” Wilson said. “We were just waiting for him to take his shot for like three minutes.”

Eventually, Smith returned and shared the news.

Wilson, a former UVa standout and current member of the Philadelphia Phillies, was overjoyed to hear that his friend would soon make his MLB debut.

“I think I woke up everybody in the house, honestly,” Wilson, who lives on the East Coast and learned the news at 1:30 a.m. ET, said. “He was calm about it. He was obviously super excited, but he was really surprisingly calm. I was certainly not. I just kept saying like, ‘Holy Toledo’ over and over.”

Also on the line, two random people learned that their video game golf partner would soon play in the majors.

“We didn’t know them, we still don’t them, but they were the second and third people to find out that he was going to the big leagues,” Wilson laughed.

Smith made his MLB debut on Sept. 12. Wilson, his former roommate at UVa, made sure he was watching.

“I accidentally spent $122 on the MLB TV or whatever, so I was certainly watching because I need to get my money’s worth on that,” Wilson said.

Wilson found access to a cheaper version later, but he said he wanted to be sure he could watch his friend begin his MLB career. He stayed engaged for every at-bat of Smith’s debut.

It’s a good thing he followed closely.

Smith’s first hit came with two outs in the bottom of the ninth in a 7-3 loss to the Mariners. The lefty knocked a ball through the right side for a single.

“I definitely didn’t want to be the last out of the game on my debut,” Smith said. “It was kind of nice to get that hit in the ninth inning. You’re kind of rounding the base and you’re like, this is it. You look at the scoreboard and they’ve got a one next to your name in the hit column. That’s pretty cool.”

Since making his debut, Smith has played in five games for the Diamondbacks through Friday’s game. He’s notched a hit in each game, and he’s 6-of-19 overall with five singles and two RBI. He hit a go-ahead RBI triple Friday night in a 6-3 win over the Houston Astros.

In his debut, Smith said he felt nervous on the ride to the stadium and in the on-deck circle. The nerves faded once he entered the batter’s box. When he’s playing baseball, Smith feels like he’s in his natural state.

Now that he’s gotten a taste of the major league level, Smith’s goal is to earn a spot on the Diamondbacks' roster moving forward.

“They say, ‘It’s easier to make the big leagues, it’s harder to stay,’” Smith said. “I’ll do everything I can to stay up here and help the team win.”

As Smith fights for a permanent spot in the majors, Wilson will be watching every step of the way.

“To be able to watch somebody experience something that I would assume they’ve wanted their whole life is just really cool to take in,” Wilson said.

