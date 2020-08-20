Linebackers lead Virginia's defensive effort

Often overlooked, Zandier brings yet another solid presence to the position. A more old-school linebacker compared to Taylor and Snowden, Zandier brings toughness.

He’s not as long as his fellow linebackers, but he tends to put himself in the right spot and is a tackling machine. He led the squad with 108 tackles last season, while also tallying 12.5 tackles for loss.

Zandier, who some teammates and fans affectionately call “ZZ Stop,” will rock No. 0 for the Wahoos this season. The linebacker has also taken on more of a leadership role this offseason.

“We all know ZZ Stop as being an aggressive, loud person of our defense but he's kind of grown into a role of taking charge of the younger guys,” safety Joey Blount said.

UVa’s 2020 squad will likely go as far as the defense can carry it. With offensive question marks and an early date with Virginia Tech, the Cavaliers will lean heavily on their most talented position group.

They’re fortunate the team’s stars at linebacker also fill leadership roles.

“That's crazy from a year ago, a lot of people would think that was one of our best teams we've had in years actually but this team, coming back right here, the cohesiveness and the chemistry that we all have together that's another level, I would say, as a football team,” Blount said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.