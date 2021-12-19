Linebacker Nick Jackson eager to see what lies ahead for Virginia football program under Tony Elliott

What isn’t as clear, and what will influence Jackson more, are the potential changes coming for UVa’s defense, which ranks 121st nationally for total defense (466 yards allowed per game) and 103rd in the country for scoring defense (31.8 points yielded per game).

Jackson assumes there will be at least be some, and said all he wants is to aid in the process of bettering the unit with whatever changes Elliott and his staff desire to make.

This season was Jackson’s second straight 100-plus tackle campaign. He was only three tackles shy of leading the conference in takedowns last year and noted a goal entering this season was to the top the league in tackles this time around.

He was a third-team All-ACC choice for doing so.

“Coach Mendenhall’s and [defensive coordinator Nick] Howell’s defense was very multiple,” Jackson said. “We got into a lot of different fronts. We ran a lot of different blitzes and patterns, so I’m pretty confident in my football IQ to learn a new defense, pick up on it quick and just put the patterns together between the old defense and a new defense, and learn from the techniques I’ve learned and also learn new techniques, which I’m excited about.