Linebacker Nick Jackson eager to see what lies ahead for Virginia football program under Tony Elliott

Beginning with next week’s Fenway Bowl, Nick Jackson is eager about what’s ahead for the Virginia football program.
Jackson, the Cavaliers’ standout junior linebacker who leads the Atlantic Coast Conference with 117 tackles, is hoping the Hoos can close one era with a victory in order to bring momentum with them into the next.
Outgoing coach Bronco Mendenhall will step down following UVa’s Dec. 29 bout in Boston against Southern Methodist in the Fenway Bowl, and then Tony Elliott, already introduced as the next coach last week, takes the reins.
“The ending to the season wasn’t the way we wanted,” Jackson said, “but we learned a lot and we grew as a team. I think our team was resilient. We went through some stuff and we just kept coming, honestly, so I’m proud of our team and … now we’ve got one more opportunity and then we’ve got nine months until our next game.”
Jackson called the time between the Hoos’ regular-season finale against Virginia Tech — their fourth loss in as many games — and Elliott’s hire ‘a rollercoaster’ of feelings for players once Mendenhall made his decision public and a coaching search commenced. Jackson said he and his teammates grew attached to Mendenhall during the coach’s six-year stay in his role at the helm of program.
He led the Cavaliers to four bowl appearances after they hadn’t earned a bowl berth in the four years prior to his arrival.
Jackson said Mendenhall’s impact went beyond on-field successes, too.
“He is our guy and we’re thankful for him,” Jackson said. “You look back at the lessons and morals and reflect on what he’s instilled in us and what he’s done for the program, and you are thankful for him.”
A win over the Mustangs would allow Mendenhall to cap strong run memorably and allow his players to catapult themselves forward with confidence as they prepare to adapt to play for Elliott.
Jackson said he’s excited to get to know Elliott, whose offenses at Clemson always impressed the linebacker. Elliott spent the past 11 seasons as an assistant with the Tigers and the last seven as offensive coordinator.
Jackson lined up against Clemson twice — once in the 2019 ACC title game and last year in the regular season. He combined for 21 tackles in the two contests, but Clemson combined to score 103 points across the pair of games to beat UVa twice with ease.
“They had dynamic playmakers and explosive playmakers,” Jackson said. “But I definitely think that those guys [Elliott] played there are kind of similar to the guys we have right now with Brennan [Armstrong], Dontayvion [Wicks] and Lavel [Davis Jr.]. Guys like that. So, I’m excited to see what he brings.”
What isn’t as clear, and what will influence Jackson more, are the potential changes coming for UVa’s defense, which ranks 121st nationally for total defense (466 yards allowed per game) and 103rd in the country for scoring defense (31.8 points yielded per game).
Jackson assumes there will be at least be some, and said all he wants is to aid in the process of bettering the unit with whatever changes Elliott and his staff desire to make.
This season was Jackson’s second straight 100-plus tackle campaign. He was only three tackles shy of leading the conference in takedowns last year and noted a goal entering this season was to the top the league in tackles this time around.
He was a third-team All-ACC choice for doing so.
“Coach Mendenhall’s and [defensive coordinator Nick] Howell’s defense was very multiple,” Jackson said. “We got into a lot of different fronts. We ran a lot of different blitzes and patterns, so I’m pretty confident in my football IQ to learn a new defense, pick up on it quick and just put the patterns together between the old defense and a new defense, and learn from the techniques I’ve learned and also learn new techniques, which I’m excited about.
“So, I’m pretty confident in being able to do that,” he continued, “and help lead other individuals to help the grow the defense to move faster. And that’s going to be big for us leaders who have the higher football IQs, because we’ve been in more games and seen more football, to help the younger guys so we can move the program faster and we don’t have to take a couple years just to learn schemes.”
In his introductory remarks last week, Elliott said the vision for his defense is to be aggressive, but under control.
“Anytime you’re a defensive guy and you hear the word ‘aggressive’ then that’s your guy right there,” Jackson said. “You want to be aggressive and physical and so we’re going to have to learn to control that aggression to make plays within our assignments and within our scheme whatever that may be — 3-4, 4-3, 2-4, who knows — but whatever it is we’ll have to learn how to control our aggression and maximize the scheme and that’s what it’s all about.”
Jackson said he can’t wait to see how Elliott starts to build on what Mendenhall leaves behind.
“I think he’s going to really take it to the next level,” Jackson said of Elliott. “I’m excited. I really have the utmost confidence in him and I wouldn’t be surprised that if in 10 years you look at Virginia and say, ‘This is a powerhouse’ up there with some of those SEC programs or bluebloods you might look at. I’m excited.”