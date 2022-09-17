Liberty's upset bid foiled by Wake Forest after late two-point conversion try fails

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Hugh Freeze and Liberty went for the win with 71 seconds remaining.

The Flames’ chances of beating their second ranked team since joining the Bowl Subdivision ranks were suddenly dashed on a failed two-point conversion.

On a play designed for a throw back to the quarterback, CJ Yarbrough was unable to find an open receiver and was stopped shy of the goal line.

No. 19 Wake Forest recovered the onside kick. Three kneel downs later, a classic at Truist Field came to an end. The Demon Deacons made a huge defensive stand to win a wild 37-36 contest over the Flames on Saturday evening.

Liberty (2-1) cut the deficit to one point when DeMario Douglas took the ball away from a Wake defensive back in the end zone for an improbable touchdown with 1:11 remaining.

The Flames elected to go for two and the win on the road against the 19th-ranked Demon Deacons (3-0). The play, however, was snuffed out and did not have a chance of converting.

It capped a wild fourth quarter in which the teams combined for 30 points.

Wake took the lead for good on Jahmal Bank’s 3-yard touchdown reception with 3:39 remaining.

Liberty, behind redshirt freshman quarterback Kaidon Salter, didn’t go away.

The Flames used stout defense in the third quarter, plus 43-yard touchdown runs from Salter and Dae Dae Hunter, to take a 23-20 lead.

Liberty intentionally slowed the game down in the first half to limit the number of possessions Wake’s potent offense had, and it led to the Demon Deacons taking a 20-8 lead into halftime.

Wake scored on four of its seven first-half drives, which included the first two passing touchdowns allowed by the Liberty defense this season, but it was held to a pair of field goals and couldn’t extend the lead more.

Six of Liberty’s eight first-half drives reached Wake territory, but a trio of interceptions and a turnover on downs prevented the Flames from taking advantage of those scoring opportunities.

The Flames got a pair of field goals from Nick Brown and Jerome Jolly Jr. blocked a punt through the back of the end zone, and those were needed special teams scores as the offense was unable to finish drives with touchdowns in the first half.

The slow pace didn’t affect Wake’s offense, especially early in the opening half.

Wake Forest extended its lead to double digits for the first time by capitalizing on Taylor Morin’s 38-yard punt return to the Liberty 30-yard line.

The Deacons scored six plays later as Hartman delivered a back-shoulder pass to Jahmal Banks for a 16-yard score and a 10-0 advantage with 13:19 left in the first half.

It was the first touchdown pass allowed by the Liberty defense this season.

Both teams exchanged interceptions and then traded made field goals as Wake took a 13-3 lead with 8:39 left in the first half.

Johnathan Bennett and Salter threw interceptions on back-to-back possessions, and Wake took advantage on the second of those picks as Hartman found Blake Whiteheart out of the backfield for an 8-yard touchdown pass and a 20-5 lead.

Liberty drove the field in 52 seconds and got to the Wake 10-yard line with 3 seconds left in the half. That set up Brown’s chip-shot field goal to put the Flames down 12 heading into halftime.