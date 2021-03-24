Liberty baseball team uses fast start to roll past Virginia

“That guy, he can hit,” Wagner said of Anderson. “I feel like every time I’m up, he’s on base, he’s at second base, and that’s key for us just because it gives me an opportunity to score him in.”

Mathieu, who opened the season hitting in the middle of the lineup, has benefitted from Anderson’s move to his old spot. The first baseman was hitting .185 with four homers and 20 strikeouts primarily out of the cleanup spot, but the move down the lineup has allowed him to see more pitches with runners on base.

Mathieu took advantage Wednesday by going 2 for 4 with a third-inning solo homer that put the Flames up 6-0.

The early offensive explosive was more than enough support for Flames starter Mason Hand and a trio of arms from the bullpen that limited the Cavaliers (9-11) to four hits.

“Our pitching is so good … it’s nice to give them two or three runs early in the game so they can get comfortable,” Wagner said.

Hand allowed one hit and two earned runs in 3 1/2 innings, and David Erickson followed with 3 2/3 scoreless innings of relief to pick up the victory and improve to 5-0. He walked two and struck out two.

“It’s a great feeling to go out there and throw well,” Erickson said.