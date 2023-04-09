Establishing the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial tournament has allowed players in Virginia’s men’s golf program to become more acquainted with its past, according to 19th-year coach Bowen Sargent.

The second installment of the event — featuring No. 19 UVa and a field of 13 other squads, including No. 6 Auburn and No. 8 Florida State — will be held Monday and Tuesday on the Birdwood Golf Course at Boar’s Head Resort in Charlottesville.

The Hoos won the inaugural edition of the tournament last spring.

“I was the same way at their age, but you get caught up in your own little era and own little time,” Sargent said, “and you see names — and they feel somewhat connected to [alum and pro golfer] Denny McCarthy because they see him on TV — but they didn’t know who Lewis Chitengwa was.”

Chitengwa, a former member of the Cavaliers, had a stellar career at UVa, where he was a two-time All-American in 1995 and 1996 while tallying two tournament victories and 17 top-10 finishes.

Sargent said he remembers Chitengwa’s stunning upset victory over Tiger Woods at the Orange Bowl juniors tournament in 1992. But after his days as an amateur and college standout, Chitengwa’s promising trajectory continued early into his pro career.

He played on the Canadian Tour up until his tragic passing from meningitis at age 26.

“It was in a different era,” Sargent said, “so you don’t have tons of pictures and things like that, but certainly making them aware of his story and that life is short, because unfortunately his ended early. And sometimes when you hear things like that, it makes you appreciate your time here a little more.”

The tournament also provides Virginia the chance to stay home and play after traveling for four events this past fall and six events since February. Up until last April when UVa held the first Lewis Chitengwa Memorial, the Cavaliers hadn’t played a home event since the Cavalier Classic in 2011.

“In our sport, it is unique to host,” Sargent said. “That’s not something that very many teams do, and to be able to do it this time of year is nice as well.”

It’s the final regular-season event before the Cavaliers travel to the ACC championships in Pinehurst, N.C. later this month, and Sargent said he’s hoping the Hoos can use their knowledge of the Birdwood Golf Course — renovated and redesigned in 2018 by PGA pro Davis Love III — to help them create some momentum heading into the postseason.

UVa won the Streamstrong Invitational (Bowling Green, Fla.) this past September and the Hamptons Intercollegiate (East Hampton, N.Y.) this past October, but have searched for a team tournament win since the spring portion of the schedule began. The Cavaliers finished third or better in three of their last four tournaments, though.

“And I don’t know if we’ve put together our best lineup yet,” said Sargent, noting that he’s had to work around some injuries and hopes to get his team fully healthy in time for the ACC championships and NCAA regional action that follows.

Whatever the lineup is this week, the best edition of it will certainly include freshman Ben James, who has logged three individual tournament victories — Streamsong Invitational in September, Hamptons Intercollegiate in October and General Hackler Championship (Myrtle Beach, S.C) last month — in his debut campaign. He’s averaging a 69.52 round heading into this week and his seven top-10 finishes are most on the team.

James, a Milford, Conn. native, was named ACC co-Golfer of the Month for March.

“His game is pretty developed and pretty mature,” Sargent said of James. “But one of the things that he did at the junior golf level was he played and competed against men a lot at the amateur level. When you do that and have success at that level, college isn’t a whole lot different. You’re playing against the same guys, so his success hasn’t surprised me at all.

“He’s capable. He’s worldly,” Sargent continued. “He’s experienced and he had a lot of knowledge coming in. There’s never ever a guarantee when you go to a next level, whether it’s college or pro, because different things get thrown at you and your lifestyle changes, but he’s handled all that very well.”

Sargent said junior George Duangmanee knows the Birdwood Golf Course well and typically plays it at a high level. Duangmanee had a third-place individual finish while shooting a -7, 206 in last year’s event to aid UVa in its 2022 Lewis Chitengwa Memorial title.

“We play it all the time … and you should have an advantage on your home course,” Sargent said. “If there’s a sport where there’s truly a home-field advantage, golf is it and we’re hoping to take advantage of that this week.”