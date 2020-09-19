Let's get walking: Come along on the journey of a lifetime

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

No other sporting activity has been more popular throughout our country during the COVID-19 pandemic than walking.

Yes, good old fashioned, one foot in front of the other walking.

And it’s no wonder why. It’s safe-feeling, accessible, inexpensive, efficient and excellent for your health, especially as you hit your senior years.

Not only does it help burn calories and strengthen your muscles and joints, but it also builds your aerobic engine along the way. In fact, the latest research tells us that if you walk as far as a runner runs and you do it to the point of sweating but not panting, you will gain the same cardiovascular benefits as running that distance.

Simply put, making walking an essential part of your daily routine will lead to a longer and healthier life.

But, be aware that because walking is so good for you, it can also injure you since it’s a weight-bearing activity. Aches and pains such as shin splints, knee soreness and hip soreness can quickly crop up if you start with too much. So, you still need to take the proper steps in getting yourself going.