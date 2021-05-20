Led by Andrew Abbott, Virginia baseball team opens Boston College series with 7-1 win

When the Virginia baseball team fell to 4-12 in the ACC, head coach Brian O’Connor told his group he wanted them to finish the season with a .500 ACC record. With two games left in the regular season, the Cavaliers sit at 17-17 in the ACC and need just one win to ensure a .500 conference record.
Behind 14 singles and another dominant start from senior Andrew Abbott, UVa opened its fifth consecutive ACC series with a win. The Cavaliers (26-21, 17-17 ACC) defeated Boston College 7-1 on Thursday night.
Virginia has won a season-high four games in a row. The Cavaliers have been particularly stellar in ACC openers. In its last four conference series openers, UVa is 4-0 with a combined score of 51-5.
O’Connor’s club jumped all over the Eagles (20-27, 9-22 ACC) early Thursday and didn’t let up.
The first two UVa batters of the game recorded outs, but four hits and a walk led to a 4-0 lead after the first inning. The rally began with a single from senior Brendan Rivoli. Freshman Kyle Teel, sophomore Chris Newell and junior Nic Kent all recorded RBI in the frame. Newell delivered two of the four RBI.
An early 4-0 lead felt like it could be enough to give Virginia the victory, given the man on the mound. Abbott, who has won ACC Pitcher of the Week honors in each of his last two starts, tossed 6 2/3 shutout innings Thursday. He allowed three hits and three walks, while striking out 11.
Abbott dominated Thursday, as he has for the last month.
Boston College’s hitters looked out of sorts against Abbott, who mixed his pitches well. His changeup was particularly effective, helping him strike out batters throughout the matchup.
Abbott tossed a no-hitter over 7 1/3 innings in his last outing, a win over Wake Forest. While he wasn’t as dominant Thursday, he continued a stretch of remarkable pitching. In his last three starts, Abbott hasn’t allowed an earned run in 21 innings. He’s struck out 35 batters over that span, allowing just seven hits and walking five.
His offense added another three runs in the fifth, even though the group would’ve been safe without any addition run support. The Cavaliers once again leaned on singles – 14 of the team’s 15 hits Thursday were singles. The first four batters of the inning singled, with Teel and Kent adding RBI.
Kent, Teel and Newell combined for all seven of Virginia’s RBI. Kent knocked in three runs on three hits. Teel and Newell both drove in two, tallying two hits apiece. Rivoli was also impressive for UVa, going 3-for-5 with two runs scored.
Boston College avoided the shutout in the eighth inning when it recorded a double and single to plate a run. Junior Cody Morissette delivered an RBI single to right field after a ground-rule double by junior Sal Frelick.
That’s all the Eagles could muster, however, against Abbott and senior reliever Kyle Whitten, who combined to strike out 16, while allowing just six hits and one run. Whitten tossed the final 2 1/3 innings for UVa, helping keep the bullpen fresh for the rest of the series.
The Cavaliers’ NCAA Tournament resume gets more impressive by the day, but they still want to at least win the series against the Eagles to feel confident about their chances of making the postseason. First pitch of Game 2 is set for 2 p.m. Friday, and junior Mike Vasil is expected to earn the start on the mound. It’s a homecoming for Vasil, who played his high school baseball in Massachusetts.