Led by Andrew Abbott, Virginia baseball team opens Boston College series with 7-1 win

When the Virginia baseball team fell to 4-12 in the ACC, head coach Brian O’Connor told his group he wanted them to finish the season with a .500 ACC record. With two games left in the regular season, the Cavaliers sit at 17-17 in the ACC and need just one win to ensure a .500 conference record.

Behind 14 singles and another dominant start from senior Andrew Abbott, UVa opened its fifth consecutive ACC series with a win. The Cavaliers (26-21, 17-17 ACC) defeated Boston College 7-1 on Thursday night.

Virginia has won a season-high four games in a row. The Cavaliers have been particularly stellar in ACC openers. In its last four conference series openers, UVa is 4-0 with a combined score of 51-5.

O’Connor’s club jumped all over the Eagles (20-27, 9-22 ACC) early Thursday and didn’t let up.

The first two UVa batters of the game recorded outs, but four hits and a walk led to a 4-0 lead after the first inning. The rally began with a single from senior Brendan Rivoli. Freshman Kyle Teel, sophomore Chris Newell and junior Nic Kent all recorded RBI in the frame. Newell delivered two of the four RBI.