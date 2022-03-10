Leading the way: Freshman Griff O’Ferrall thriving at the top of Cavaliers' lineup

There’s an at-bat etched permanently in the mind of Griff O’Ferrall’s high school coach that encompasses the way his former shortstop approaches each moment of opportunity on the diamond.

O’Ferrall had already cleared the loaded bases with a top-spin line drive he slammed off the bottom of the left-field wall against Woodberry Forest. But he was pushing for more.

“He’s going to make them make a play,” said Anthony Szymendera, the coach at St. Christopher’s School in Richmond, where O’Ferrall starred through last spring before arriving at Virginia.

Szymendera remembered since the left fielder was only playing about 20 feet away from the fence, it was questionable whether or not the runner who started on first would score. What Szymendera didn’t anticipate, he said, was O’Ferrall flying around third and heading for home on the same play.

“When I turn around, Griff is right behind him,” Szymendera said. “They made a throw and the ball hit Griff in the shoulder as he crossed home plate. There’s speed involved in that, but there’s a mentality there that he’s getting everything he can.”

O’Ferrall had an inside-the-park grand slam.

And O’Ferrall, who has fit comfortably into the leadoff spot and became just the fourth true freshman to start at shortstop for the Cavaliers since 2002, is carrying the same attitude he displayed in high school with him — while adjusting to tougher competition, of course — through the first three-plus weeks of his UVa career.

The other freshmen to start at short for the Hoos over the last 20 years were Mark Reynolds in 2002, Daniel Pinero in 2014 and Cayman Richardson in 2017. Pinero is in the Detroit Tigers’ organization and Reynolds played 13 seasons in the big leagues, splitting time with eight different teams including the Arizona Diamondbacks for four years.

“You got to have a lot of belief in yourself to be a first-year leadoff hitter and play shortstop at this level of baseball,” Cavaliers skipper Brian O’Connor said, “and I don’t think [O’Ferrall] lacks for any self-confidence.”

Familiar role with some differences

As the 12-0 Hoos enter ACC play with a three-game series at Duke beginning Friday, O’Ferrall is the catalyst for their high-scoring offense.

He’s reached base in every game this season, has an on-base percentage of .500 and is seven for his last nine at the plate after a 4-for-4 effort against Penn State on Sunday and a 3-for-5 afternoon against George Washington on Tuesday. O’Ferrall’s 21 runs scored are the third most in all of Division I.

“I’ve always been leadoff,” O’Ferrall said. “I’ve never been like a huge power guy. I’ve always been the guy to get base hits, get on base, steal bags and let the big guys hit me home, so it’s a comfortable role and my whole high school career I was leadoff and travel ball and everything, so I’m sticking with it.”

What’s changed has everything to do with the jump from high school to college. O’Ferrall figured out quickly most pitchers in college aren’t giving away any pitches when at times he’s looking for one early during his first at-bat of a game.

He said he’s learned to let the situation dictate what he needs to do in the batter’s box and not stray from the game plan and scouting reports O’Connor and UVa hitting coach Kevin McMullan have provided.

“It’s definitely different hitting leadoff at this level just because you go out there first pitch of the game and they’ll spin you a slider,” O’Ferrall said. “In high school and even summer ball, they’d throw you a right-down-the-middle fastball. So, it’s definitely different but I’m comfortable hitting leadoff.”

O’Ferrall said it’s important to understand what the coaches want from him because he knows how he can impact the game because of his speed and because of who hits behind him in the lineup. In six of the Cavaliers’ 12 games, he’s scored multiple runs and O’Ferrall leads UVa with seven stolen bases.

Jake Gelof, the Cavaliers cleanup hitter who has seven homers to pace the squad, said O’Ferrall is handling his job well. O’Ferrall scored on both of Gelof’s long balls against Penn State on Sunday.

“I’m not going up there, elevating the ball like Jake,” O’Ferrall said. “That’s his role. I’m trying to get on base, so that when Jake does that, it’s another run.”

Said Gelof: “He has a great approach and just having that speed on base, I mean, it’s helped me out a lot. The other day there was a fly ball and he tagged from second, and it was one when maybe other guys wouldn’t have gone. So, I think it’s the little stuff that adds up.”

Prepared to succeed

Stealing bases, according to O’Ferrall, is immensely more difficult than it was in high school even though he’s a perfect 7-for-7 when trying to swipe a bag.

“I’m still doing the same jumps and still running as hard as I can,” O’Ferrall said, “but the catchers' arms are better and pitchers are quicker to the plate. So honestly, everything is a level up.”

There’s a few factors O’Connor mentioned, though, about why O’Ferrall was ready to take on the shortstop gig, hit out of the leadoff spot and run the bases fearlessly right away for the Hoos.

O’Connor said O’Ferrall benefited from spending this past summer with the Auburn Doubledays of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League. O’Ferrall was the MVP of the league after hitting .404 to lead the PGCBL and stealing 29 bases.

O’Ferrall said playing with the Doubledays bridged the gap between the level of competition in high school to what he’s up against now in the navy and orange.

O’Connor also said he liked that O’Ferrall was a former high school quarterback in football, “and he’d been knocked around a little bit, he’d been hardened and knows how to get back up again and keep fighting.”

Szymendera said O’Ferrall was never content in high school with his success, but could’ve coasted and still been an excellent player on the prep scene.

O’Ferrall owns St. Christopher’s records for hits, runs and stolen bases. And last year, he was the Richmond Times-Dispatch Metro and Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association co-Player of the Year along with current Cavaliers reliever Jay Woolfolk.

“He’s always working for the next level as opposed to not,” Szymendera said of O'Ferrall. “You know, he could’ve done very little and been the best player on our team, in our league and he could’ve gotten all the accolades that were out there and been very comfortable. And what 17 or 18 year old doesn’t want to do that?

“But I think he’s had a maturity for a couple of years now where he put his head down and isn’t caught up in all of it — the accolades and things like that. He’s worried about what he needs to do to be the best player he can be. He knows there’s always more out there and I think that’s what has prepared him.”

