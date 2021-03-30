Late surge propels Virginia baseball team past George Washington

The Virginia baseball team used a six-run surge over the final two innings to pick up a 7-2 win over George Washington on Tuesday at Barcroft Park in Arlington.

UVa senior Devin Ortiz broke a 1-1 stalemate in the eighth inning with two-RBI single to left field that plated Logan Michaels and Zack Gelof. It was the only hit of the day for Ortiz, who went 1-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored. He has 10 RBI in his last seven games. Ortiz's one-out hit sparked a four-run rally for the Cavaliers (11-13). Addie Burrow added an RBI single that scored Max Cotier.

The rally was capped with the fourth hit of the day by Chris Newell. The sophomore went 4-for-4 with an RBI in the contest, his first four-hit game of his Cavalier career. Newell also contributed an outfield assist that prevented George Washington from scoring the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth.

In the ninth inning, Cotier plated the final two Cavalier runs with a two-out, two-run triple to the gap in right center. The second year went 2-for-4 with a double, triple and two RBI.

While the Cavaliers found success at the plate late in the game, seven UVa pitchers combined to limit the Colonials to two runs on nine hits. Junior Zach Messinger was credited with his second win of the season after coming on in the seventh and pitching two scoreless frames.