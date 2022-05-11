Late push helps UVa to win over Longwood

The weeklong layoff for final exams didn’t bother Virginia in its return to action on Wednesday.

No. 12 UVa broke a tie in the home sixth with two runs on the way to its 8-3 victory over visiting Longwood at Disharoon Park to conclude the non-conference portion of the Cavaliers’ regular-season schedule.

The Hoos (35-12) finished 21-2 against non-league foes this spring with the win versus the Lancers (19-28).

Cavaliers freshman Ethan Anderson led off that separating sixth with a flyball double over the right fielder’s head. Anderson, who had a pair of extra-base hits Wednesday and has nine hits in the last six games, scored the go-ahead run on a fielder’s choice ground ball put into play by fellow freshman Griff O’Ferrall. Two batters later, UVa senior and three-hitter Alex Tappen scorched a liner into right-center field for a single to push O’Ferrall home and provide the Cavaliers a 5-3 advantage.

Tappen wasn’t done, though.

His absolute pummeling of the baseball on a 416-foot, three-run homer over the left-field bleachers in the eighth put the game out of reach. The longball was Tappen’s 13th round-tripper of the campaign and gave him 65 RBI for the year.

Those runs held up, too, thanks to an encouraging, dominant effort from the UVa bullpen during a game skipper Brian O’Connor was going to use all the arms he needed to get through the contest.

From the fifth through the ninth, UVa relievers Dylan Bowers, Will Geerdes, Jay Woolfolk and Alex Greene combined for six strikeouts while yielding only an infield single to preserve the victory.

Bowers (1-0), a graduate transfer from North Colorado, retired six straight in the fifth and sixth to pick up his first win as a member of the Hoos. Geerdes worked a 1-2-3 seventh for his first scoreless appearance since April 17 at Pittsburgh, and in the eighth, Woolfolk used a fastball – that clocked in as hard as 97 mph – to strike out three of the four hitters he faced while working around that infield hit.

The shutdown relief pitching was needed also after Longwood erased the 3-0 initial advantage the Cavaliers built through the first two innings.

UVa got its first run in the opening inning on Jake Gelof’s RBI single, which propelled Kyle Teel, who was running on the 2-2 pitch Gelof lined to left-center, home all the way from first base. It was the 68th RBI of the campaign for Gelof, and that put him alone in second in UVa history for RBI in a season, trailing only the 77 current big-leaguer Pavin Smith had in 2017.

In the second, Anderson’s triple scored Casey Saucke and then Max Cotier followed with a groundout to plate Anderson.

Longwood climbed back into the bout when it took advantage of the two walks UVa starter Matt Wyatt issued to open the third inning and pulled within one on Hunter Gillam’s two-run double off reliever Matthew Buchanan.

Buchanan struck out five of the eight batters he faced, but was charged with the run that evened the game at 3-3 after giving up a leadoff single to the Lancers’ Gregory Ryan to begin the fifth.

Bowers inherited the runner, but after a sac bunt and a wild pitch, Ryan was knocked in by Eliot Dix on a ground out to short.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.