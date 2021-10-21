Late goal lifts Western Albemarle field hockey team to win over Monticello

Sophie Lanahan and Mallory Greene are part of a group of eight senior Western Albemarle players on this year’s roster that have experienced a lot of success in their time with the Warriors.

The seniors added more memories that they won’t soon forget during Thursday’s 2-1 road victory over Monticello.

Greene scored just before halftime to open the scoring and Lanahan added the game-winner with 1:23 left in the game as Western Albemarle (8-7, 7-4 district) extended its winning streak to three in a row.

“It’s always fun playing Monticello,” Lanahan said. “They’re always one of our closest games. It was just a total team win. We all worked hard together and it all paid off.”

Both teams traded scoring chances in the first half but we’re unable to capitalize in the final third. Haedyn Barnes had two blue-ribbon chances for Monticello (11-4, 7-4) that trickled just wide and Ari Romero-Gonzalez added a diving chance inside the circle that just missed the right post.

Western Albemarle had several chances to score as well, including a drive from Khaki Harris.